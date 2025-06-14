Calls Grow for Bryan Acheampong to Lead NPP into 2028 with Focus on Unity, Experience, and Development Vision

A rising chorus of voices within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is advocating for the selection of Bryan Acheampong, the four-term Member of Parliament for Abetifi, as the party’s next presidential candidate to lead the charge in the 2028 general elections.

The momentum behind Acheampong’s potential candidacy is being driven by party members, grassroots organizers, and political strategists who see in him a rare blend of technocratic competence, party loyalty, and a unifying leadership style that could reenergize the NPP base and appeal to the broader Ghanaian electorate.

Bryan Acheampong’s long-standing service to the NPP and the nation is central to the growing support for his bid. Having served in critical ministerial positions — including as Minister of Food and Agriculture, Minister of State for National Security, and at the Ministry of the Interior — his advocates argue that he brings unmatched insight into both national development and security.

In Parliament, his role as Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee and membership in other key committees have further established his credentials in governance and international diplomacy.

Beyond public service, Acheampong is widely respected for his entrepreneurial achievements, which span agriculture, technology, and infrastructure. Supporters cite his ability to bridge the gap between private sector innovation and public service delivery as a vital asset for modern leadership.

His philanthropic arm, the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, has become a vehicle for impactful social interventions, particularly in education, youth employment, and access to clean water, reinforcing his image as a development-oriented leader.

At a time when internal party unity will be crucial for the NPP’s future electoral success, many party faithful believe Acheampong’s “listening-first” approach and calm, consultative style are exactly what the party needs.

“He understands the pulse of the people — both within the party and across the country,” one Eastern Region delegate remarked. “He has the temperament and the track record to bring us together and lead us to victory.”

Acheampong’s impressive academic background — including a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Ghana, an MBA from Johnson and Wales University, and executive education from MIT — positions him as a forward-thinking leader with a strong grasp of data-driven governance and innovation in public systems.

While the 2028 election may still seem distant, political watchers believe the conversation around the future of the NPP and its leadership direction has already begun. Bryan Acheampong, with his unique combination of grassroots appeal, executive experience, and developmental focus, is increasingly being positioned as the figure who could bridge the past and future of the NPP — and potentially the country.