Calls for Digital Coordination Intensify as GTDC Platform Thrives and GTA Plans Similar App

Fresh calls for coordination in Ghana’s tourism digitalisation strategy have intensified after it emerged that the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is proposing to develop a new tourism app, despite the existence of a fully operational platform already delivering strong results under the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

The concerns were raised prominently at the maiden Volta Investment Summit, where GTDC CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah showcased the Ghana Tourism Marketplace (GTM), a digital platform developed specifically to host tourism service providers and facilitate bookings from domestic and international travellers.

The GTM, which stands as one of Ghana’s most ambitious tourism digitalisation projects to date, already has tour operators, car rental services, hostels, and other key providers onboarded.

The system has processed bookings and payments for inbound tourists from Portugal, France, Germany, and the United States, many of whom are planning their December trips and activities on the platform.

Prof. Mensah revealed that the GTM has been instrumental in driving sales for tourism products, noting that over 90 percent of tickets for GTDC’s “Accra by Night” tour were purchased online.

International travellers have used various foreign cards to buy services, underscoring the platform’s global payment compatibility and its readiness for mass adoption.

Despite this success, the GTA announced at the same event plans to introduce a “Visit Ghana” digital application offering similar functionalities, such as virtual tourism, service bookings, online payments, and licensing.

While acknowledging the value of digital transformation, Prof. Mensah advised the GTA to avoid creating duplicate systems that mirror those already in place under GTDC. He stressed that the Authority’s mandate is to market tourism products, not to redevelop platforms that its subsidiary (GTDC) has already built.

He confirmed that GTDC is currently engaging GTA to help them “rationalise their digital ambition” to ensure alignment, efficiency, and value for money.