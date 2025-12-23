Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Car Crash

Vince Zampella, acclaimed co creator of the blockbuster video game franchise Call of Duty, died following a car accident on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Gaming giant Electronic Arts confirmed his death on Monday. He was 55.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to reports of a crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway, a scenic mountain road in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. According to local broadcaster NBC4, Zampella was driving a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS when the vehicle veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a concrete barrier at the west entrance to the Angeles Crest Tunnels, and burst into flames. Both Zampella and a passenger were killed in the crash.

The CHP stated in an official release that for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver remained trapped. Both parties succumbed to their injuries. Zampella died at the scene in the fire while the ejected passenger was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital. The CHP has not officially confirmed the identities of the victims, citing notification of next of kin procedures. Details about the passenger’s identity were not immediately available.

Videos shared online by witnesses showed the mangled red Ferrari engulfed in flames along the mountain road. Footage obtained by media outlets shows the sports car emerging from the tunnel before skidding and crashing into concrete barriers between the edge of the road and the San Gabriel Mountains. Within seconds, a fireball erupted among the wreckage. The six figure mid engine sports car powered by a hybrid twin turbo V6 engine is capable of 819 plus horsepower. Authorities confirmed the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Electronic Arts released a statement Monday calling Zampella’s death an unimaginable loss. The company stated that Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.

Zampella was widely regarded as a pioneering figure in the gaming industry and a key force in shaping the modern first person military shooter genre. He co created the Call of Duty franchise and later founded Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind popular titles including Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series. His career spanned more than two decades of influential game development that transformed interactive entertainment.

Zampella began his career in the 1990s as a game designer at publisher GameTek before meeting Jason West while working at SegaSoft. The two became lead designers on 2002’s Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, a first person military shooter set during World War II that counted filmmaker Steven Spielberg as a co writer. The success of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault established Zampella and West as talented developers capable of creating compelling military action experiences.

Zampella and West founded Infinity Ward along with Grant Collier in 2002. The company made a deal with Activision to create a rival to Medal of Honor, which became Call of Duty, dubbed their Medal of Honor Killer. The studio released the first Call of Duty game in 2003, beginning what would become one of the most successful franchises in gaming history. Under Zampella’s leadership, Infinity Ward released four Call of Duty games, including the mega hit Modern Warfare that revolutionized the franchise with contemporary military settings and cinematic storytelling.

Call of Duty has grown into the third best selling franchise in the world after Mario and Tetris. The games have sold more than 500 million copies, attract over 100 million monthly active players, and have generated more than 30 billion United States dollars in revenue. Infinity Ward was later acquired by Activision, further cementing Zampella’s legacy as one of the most influential figures in modern video game development.

After leaving Activision, Zampella established Respawn Entertainment in 2010. The studio was acquired by video game giant Electronic Arts in 2017. Respawn Entertainment is best known for the video games Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. At Electronic Arts, Zampella took charge of revitalizing the Battlefield series, a competitor to Call of Duty, solidifying his status as one of the key figures in modern first person shooter games.

Zampella led an Electronic Arts studio team based in Playa Vista behind the popular Battlefield video game franchise. This year, Battlefield 6 set a new sales record for the franchise, demonstrating Zampella’s continued ability to develop commercially successful games that resonated with millions of players worldwide. His leadership at both Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment shaped multiple generations of game developers and players.

Activision released a statement on social media platform X expressing condolences. The company stated that millions have been forever inspired by Vince Zampella’s work and his legacy is enduring. Across all Call of Duty teams and all across Activision, we offer our deepest condolences to Vince’s family, friends and fans on his tragic passing, according to the statement.

Respawn Entertainment issued a tribute calling Zampella a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games in ways that will be felt for generations. His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio, the studio stated. The outpouring of tributes from across the gaming industry reflected Zampella’s widespread influence and respect among colleagues and competitors alike.

Geoff Keighley, video game journalist and co creator of The Game Awards, described Zampella on social media as an extraordinary person and a gamer at heart. Keighley stated Zampella was also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great. While he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him, Keighley wrote.

The Game Awards official account posted a tribute mourning the loss of Vince Zampella, co creator of Call of Duty and co founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment. Battlefield Studios called itself heartbroken and described Zampella as a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players and helped define what modern shooters and action games could be. During his time guiding Battlefield, he led with care and purpose, always grounding decisions in what mattered most to the community and the long term future of the franchise, according to the statement.

JP Kellams, a game developer who worked with Zampella, posted on X that Vince Zampella was not just an amazing game creator but also a friend. In absolute shock right now. Rest in peace to an absolute legend and giant of our industry, Kellams wrote. The personal tributes highlighted how Zampella cultivated close relationships within the gaming community while maintaining his professional excellence.

The Angeles Crest Highway where the accident occurred is known for its winding two lane road through the San Gabriel Mountains, offering scenic views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. The highway has been the site of numerous accidents over the years due to its challenging curves and dramatic elevation changes. The specific circumstances that caused Zampella’s Ferrari to veer off the roadway remain under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Zampella’s death represents a significant loss for the video game industry at a time when first person shooters continue dominating global gaming markets. His pioneering work on Call of Duty established design principles and gameplay mechanics that countless subsequent games have emulated. The military shooter genre that Zampella helped create now represents billions of dollars in annual revenue and engages tens of millions of players daily across multiple platforms.

Beyond his technical contributions to game design, Zampella was known for his leadership style that emphasized creative freedom and team empowerment. His ability to identify and nurture talent contributed to the development of numerous successful game designers and developers who worked under his direction at Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment. This mentorship aspect of his career ensured his influence extended beyond the specific games he created.

Zampella is survived by his family, though specific details about survivors were not immediately disclosed. The gaming community continues processing the sudden loss of one of its most influential figures. Memorial plans and further details about services have not been announced as of Monday evening.