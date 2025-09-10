California Woman Charged for Registering Dog to Vote

A Costa Mesa woman faces five felony charges after allegedly registering her dog to vote and successfully casting ballots under the pet’s name in two California elections, prosecutors announced this week.

Laura Lee Yourex, 62, was charged Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with voter fraud-related felonies including perjury, offering false documents, and casting ballots when not entitled to vote. The charges stem from her alleged registration of her dog, Maya Jean Yourex, as a voter.

According to prosecutors, Yourex successfully submitted a mail-in ballot under Maya’s name during the 2021 gubernatorial recall election involving Governor Gavin Newsom. The vote was counted because California’s election system does not require proof of identification or residence verification for voter registration at the time of ballot submission.

During the 2022 primary election, Maya’s second ballot was flagged and rejected by election officials, though investigators say the fraudulent activity had already occurred in the previous election cycle.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Yourex self-reported her actions to the Orange County Registrar of Voters in October 2024, triggering the investigation that led to criminal charges. Prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to pursue felony charges based on their investigation.

Social media posts allegedly linked Yourex to the voter fraud scheme. One photograph from January 2022 showed Maya with an “I Voted” sticker alongside a ballot. Another post from October 2024, shared after Maya’s death, displayed the dog’s identification tag next to a vote-by-mail ballot with the caption referencing Maya still receiving ballots.

At her first court appearance Tuesday, Yourex’s attorney suggested she registered the dog to vote to “prove a point” about election security vulnerabilities, though the nature of that point was not elaborated upon in court proceedings.

The charges carry potential prison sentences if Yourex is convicted. She faces up to six years in state prison according to prosecutors, who emphasized that this represents a serious violation of election laws regardless of motivation.

The 2021 recall election ultimately failed, with approximately 62% of California voters choosing to retain Governor Newsom in office. Prosecutors have not disclosed Yourex’s political affiliation or how Maya’s single counted vote may have influenced the election outcome.

This case highlights ongoing debates about election security measures and voter registration processes in California. Critics have long argued that the state’s registration system lacks sufficient verification requirements, while supporters maintain that access to voting should remain as barrier-free as possible.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office characterized the case as a “blatant violation of election laws” that undermines the integrity of the democratic process. The office emphasized that voter fraud will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law regardless of the scale or motivation.

California’s vote-by-mail system, expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, has faced scrutiny from various quarters regarding security measures and verification processes. This case may fuel further discussions about potential reforms to prevent similar incidents.

Election officials noted that while this case involved successful fraud in one instance, the system ultimately detected and prevented the second fraudulent ballot from being counted, demonstrating that existing safeguards can identify suspicious activity.

The case represents a relatively rare prosecution for individual voter fraud in California, where documented cases of deliberate ballot fraud remain statistically uncommon despite widespread claims about election security vulnerabilities.

Yourex’s next court appearance has not been announced, and it remains unclear whether she has retained legal representation beyond her court-appointed counsel for the initial proceedings.