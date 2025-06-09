California Challenges Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Federal Lawsuit

California Governor Gavin Newsom has sued the Trump administration over the unilateral federalization of the state’s National Guard during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests, calling the deployment unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Monday, contests President Trump’s June 7 memorandum authorizing troops to secure federal buildings in Los Angeles without state consent.

The legal challenge argues the move violates the Posse Comitatus Act and U.S. Constitution, which bar using federal military forces for domestic law enforcement absent state approval. “This is not just reckless—it’s unconstitutional,” Newsom stated. “The president cannot unilaterally commandeer our National Guard to patrol our streets and suppress civil protest.” He accused the administration of setting a dangerous precedent for federal overreach.

Protests erupted following June 6 ICE raids in Los Angeles neighborhoods, resulting in dozens of arrests and clashes where police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets. Federal troops appeared at courthouses and government buildings by June 8, with approximately 300 National Guard members activated locally. The Department of Defense confirmed 2,000 troops mobilized nationwide, with 500 Marines on standby.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass opposed the deployment, asserting: “We can and have handled civil unrest without military intervention. Federal troops increase chances of violence and mistrust.” Local officials reported over 40 protest-related arrests and multiple injuries, including among journalists.

Constitutional law scholar Dr. Lena Rivera of UCLA noted the case represents “a major test of federalism in America,” with courts to determine whether national security justified presidential authority. Legal proceedings commence as protests expand across Southern California, with demonstrations planned in San Francisco, San Diego, and Sacramento this week.