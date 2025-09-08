CalBank, United Way Ghana Donate Learning Materials to Mark International Literacy Day

The Management and staff of CalBank PLC, in partnership with United Way Ghana, have donated educational items to the St Justin Anglican Cluster of Schools at Ablekuma to mark this year’s International Literacy Day.

The donation, which included mathematical sets, sharpeners, and 15 cartons of new and fairly used reading materials, formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The School Improvement Support Officer (SISO), Isaac Oduro Abankwah, expressed gratitude on behalf of the schools.

“We are very, very grateful for what you are coming to do for us. The promise is that my head teachers and the school we are going to make good use of the materials. The learners here will attest to that,” he said.

He further noted that with an enrolment of over 3,000 pupils, the schools faced several challenges, including inadequate furniture, maintenance needs and waste management, adding that the support would ease the burden of teachers and learners.

The Managing Director of CalBank PLC, Mr Carl Selasi Asem, said the gesture was part of the bank’s effort to give back to society as it marked its 35th anniversary.

“We carefully chose St Justin Anglican Cluster School for a very good reason, because where we make an impact, we really want that impact to be felt to the last child, especially where there are challenges. And I want to assure you that this is not the end, but it’s just the beginning,” he said.

He added: “We believe strongly that if we can encourage the young ones to have an interest in reading and learning, then we are building a strong future for this country. Both of my parents were teachers in cluster schools, so I identify strictly with you. It is a partnership that we are creating, and we will be working to provide the necessary support.”

A representative of United Way Ghana, Kwame Benson explained that the NGO has, since 2003, worked to improve basic education, build youth skills and support communities in the health sector.

This year’s International Literacy Day is being observed globally under the theme “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.” UNESCO notes that despite progress, at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills.

Present at the ceremony were the four headteachers of the cluster: Madam Felicia Osei Yeboah, Mr Anthony Boadi, Mavis Akosua Afum and Jennifer Hammond as well as CalBank’s Head of Marketing, Mr Kofi Siabi.