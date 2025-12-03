CalBank Rights Issue Oversubscription Signals Shift in Indigenous Banking Risk Perception

CalBank’s rejection of 500 million cedis in private placement commitments following a 29.4 percent oversubscribed rights issue reveals investors

increasingly view Ghanaian owned lenders as viable recovery plays rather than distressed assets, marking a turning point for indigenous banks seven years after the sector’s devastating collapse.

The bank closed its capital raising program on November 21, 2025, having attracted 1,799 shareholders who collectively committed 1.164 billion cedis against a 900 million cedi target. The oversubscription comes despite CalBank posting a 946.2 million cedi loss in 2023, one of the steepest declines among Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listed institutions.

Investor enthusiasm represents a stark reversal from the 2017 through 2019 banking crisis when nine indigenous banks collapsed due to poor corporate governance and capital deficiencies. The crisis forced government intervention through the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT), a special purpose vehicle that raised two billion cedis via sovereign backed bonds to recapitalize five struggling indigenous lenders.

CalBank avoided GAT assistance, instead choosing market based recapitalization. That decision now appears vindicated as shareholders demonstrated willingness to absorb dilution in exchange for participation in the recovery. The rights issue priced shares at 0.29 cedis each, offering qualifying shareholders one new share for every 0.3643 existing shares held.

The timing proves significant as Ghana’s banking sector works to restore capital adequacy ratios to 13 percent by end 2025, following Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) losses. The DDEP, implemented in late 2022 and 2023, forced banks to exchange government bonds for new instruments with longer maturities and lower interest rates, significantly impairing balance sheets across the sector.

Industry wide profit after tax reached 10.4 billion cedis in 2024, up from 8.3 billion in 2023, representing 26.2 percent growth according to Bank of Ghana data. Total assets expanded 33.8 percent, though credit risk challenges persist with the non performing loan ratio increasing to 21.8 percent in December 2024 from 20.6 percent the previous year.

CalBank’s turnaround trajectory influenced investor calculations. The bank recovered approximately 792 million cedis from non performing loans in 2024, primarily from hospitality, construction, and services sectors. Deposits grew 29 percent to 9.6 billion cedis, reflecting retail banking expansion and digital transformation initiatives that expanded the agent network from 600 to over 2,200 agents.

Net fees and commission income surged 55.7 percent to 179.6 million cedis in 2024, indicating increased transactional banking activity and digital platform adoption. That performance helped CalBank post 414.2 million cedis profit before tax for full year 2024, reversing the massive prior year loss.

The share price appreciation tells another dimension of the confidence story. CalBank stock climbed 129 percent year to date to 0.80 cedis as of March 2025, making it the second best performing stock on the GSE and pushing market capitalization to 865 million cedis. This performance significantly outpaced the GSE Financial Stocks Index, which gained 25.18 percent over the same period.

Board Chairman Daniel Sackey described the oversubscription as confirmation of investor confidence in the institution. He emphasized the support reflects trust in CalBank’s strategic position within Ghana’s financial ecosystem and the bank’s capacity to generate sustainable value despite an evolving market landscape.

Managing Director Carl Asem characterized the capital injection as the final catalyst needed to activate the bank’s renewed strategy anchored on innovation, customer centricity, and operational excellence. The bank targets growing its customer base to one million by end 2025 and two million within the next two to three years through leveraging advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence driven solutions.

Regulatory considerations explain why CalBank rejected the additional 500 million cedis from private placement investors. Banks face limits on total capital they can raise within specified periods, and exceeding approved targets requires additional regulatory approvals that can delay strategic execution.

The successful capital raise positions CalBank among a select group of indigenous banks that have successfully navigated recent challenges and emerged with strengthened balance sheets. The oversubscription demonstrates that domestic and institutional investors view well managed indigenous lenders as viable investment opportunities despite sector wide challenges.

However, structural vulnerabilities remain. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report from July 2025 noted that a handful of banks, including a state owned lender, remained materially behind on recapitalization timelines. These institutions face intensified Bank of Ghana monitoring and corrective measures to accelerate plans reaching the 13 percent Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) threshold by end 2025.

The IMF attributed lagging performance to delayed capital contributions from shareholders, elevated levels of non performing loans, and slow booking of credit impairments flagged in Bank of Ghana 2023 asset quality reviews. Those banks contrast sharply with CalBank’s market driven approach that successfully mobilized private capital without government support.

For observers tracking indigenous banking recovery, CalBank’s oversubscribed rights issue provides evidence that investor risk perception has fundamentally shifted. What remains unclear is whether this confidence extends broadly across the sector or concentrates narrowly on institutions demonstrating concrete turnaround metrics, digital innovation, and governance improvements.

The answer matters for Ghana’s broader financial inclusion agenda. Indigenous banks historically played crucial roles financing small and medium enterprises and underserved communities that international banks often overlook. Their sustained recovery or continued struggles will shape access to credit and economic opportunity across the country’s priority sectors.