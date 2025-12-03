CalBank Rights Issue Exceeds Target by 30 Percent

CalBank has raised GHC 1.164 billion through a Rights Issue that exceeded its GHC 900 million target by nearly 30 percent, signaling strong investor confidence in the indigenous bank’s future.

Nearly 1,800 shareholders, ranging from large institutions to individual investors, participated in the offer. The massive oversubscription represents a clear endorsement of CalBank’s strategic direction and growth prospects.

The Rights Issue allowed existing shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) approved this approach, among other measures, to help the bank address capitalization challenges through collaboration with the central bank.

The funds will strengthen CalBank’s financial position and support growth plans, particularly its ambition to become Ghana’s leading homegrown bank for customer service and innovation. For customers, the capital injection means a stronger, more stable institution. Shareholders are backing a company they believe can deliver steady, sustainable returns.

Board Chairman Daniel Sackey praised shareholders and regulators for their support. He reassured stakeholders that the bank will maintain disciplined management of the funds while remaining committed to delivering results in everyone’s interest.

Sackey described the support level as an undeniable endorsement of investor trust in CalBank’s vision, potential, and strategic role within Ghana’s financial ecosystem. He emphasized that this confidence reflects shared belief in the bank’s resilience and ability to create sustainable value in an evolving market landscape.

The Board remains focused on disciplined, high quality execution, Sackey added. He stressed the commitment to delivering results that are timely, strong, consistent, and grounded in sound governance and prudent risk management.

Managing Director Carl Asiem thanked staff, shareholders, and stakeholders for their efforts. He indicated that the additional capital opens a new chapter for the institution.

Asiem said CalBank is entering an era defined by resilience, momentum, and disciplined growth. Over the past two years, the bank has quietly but deliberately restructured its balance sheet, rebuilding it to be stronger, more sustainable, and fully aligned with long term aspirations.

With the new capital injection, CalBank now has the final catalyst needed to activate its renewed strategy, according to Asiem. That strategy is anchored on innovation, customer centricity, and operational excellence.

The oversubscription demonstrates that CalBank has earned investor confidence during a period when the bank worked to resolve financial challenges. The successful capital raise positions the indigenous bank to compete more effectively in Ghana’s banking sector.