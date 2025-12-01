CalBank Exceeds Capital Target with 1.164 Billion Cedi Raise

CalBank PLC (Public Limited Company) has completed its renounceable rights issue and private placement, raising 1.164 billion cedis and surpassing the approved target of 900 million cedis by 29.4 percent. The offer, which closed on November 21, 2025, attracted 1,799 shareholders comprising institutional and individual investors.

The capital raising program opened on November 3 with shares priced at 0.29 cedis each. Qualifying shareholders received one new share for every 0.3643 existing shares they held. The private placement component drew over 500 million cedis in committed capital that the bank could not accept due to regulatory limits on total fundraising amounts.

Board Chairman Daniel Sackey described the oversubscription as confirmation of investor confidence in the institution. He emphasized that the support reflects trust in CalBank’s strategic position within Ghana’s financial ecosystem and the bank’s capacity to generate sustainable value despite an evolving market landscape. The board remains committed to disciplined execution grounded in sound governance and prudent risk management, according to Sackey.

Managing Director Carl Asem characterized the completion as the beginning of a new era for CalBank, one built on resilience, momentum, and disciplined growth. Over the past two years, management has restructured the balance sheet to align with long term aspirations. The fresh capital provides the catalyst needed to activate a renewed strategy anchored on innovation, customer centricity, and operational excellence, Asem noted.

The fundraising comes after challenging years for CalBank and Ghana’s banking sector. The institution recorded post tax losses of 815.2 million cedis in 2022 and 681 million cedis in 2023, following Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Net impairment losses on financial instruments jumped from 82.4 million cedis in 2021 to 1.44 billion cedis in 2022. The banking industry as a whole has recovered, with sector wide profit after tax reaching 10.4 billion cedis in 2024, up from 8.3 billion cedis in 2023.

CalBank plans to deploy the new capital across multiple priorities. The funds will restore capital buffers, strengthen the balance sheet to enable larger transaction sizes, and maintain a robust capital adequacy ratio over the medium and long term. Additional priorities include supporting targeted pipeline transactions in priority economic sectors, expanding the bank’s operational footprint at strategic locations, and enhancing technology platforms.

The bank has implemented a five year strategy emphasizing sustained deposit growth, digital banking innovation, and financial intermediation. Management aims to expand the customer base to one million by the end of 2025 and two million within the next two to three years. Technology investment forms a cornerstone of this competitive strategy, with CalBank building a dedicated technology team to deploy new solutions quickly.

CalBank also targets expanding its agency banking network to 5,000 agent points by 2026. The agency network provides platforms for financial inclusion, particularly in underserved areas where traditional branches remain limited. This expansion strategy extends the bank’s reach far beyond physical locations.

The successful capital raise positions CalBank to pursue its ambition of becoming Ghana’s leading indigenous bank for customer service and innovation while delivering competitive and sustainable returns to shareholders. The bank’s share price appreciated 129 percent year to date as of March 2025, reaching 0.80 cedis and making it the second best performing stock on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). This performance significantly outpaced the GSE Financial Stocks Index, which gained 25.18 percent over the same period.

CalBank expressed gratitude to shareholders, regulators, and partners for their continued support. The institution has operated for 34 years, consistently demonstrating financial performance and delivering returns to shareholders despite recent market and economic challenges.