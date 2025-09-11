CalBank Distributes Books Nationwide for World Literacy Day

CalBank has donated over 30 cartons of reading materials to schools across Ghana as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations and World Literacy Day observance, targeting deprived communities through a partnership with United Way Ghana.

The nationwide initiative distributed thousands of academic books and learning materials to under-resourced schools across nine regions, with the flagship event held at St. Justin Anglican Cluster of Schools in Ablekuma.

Managing Director Carl Asem explained that the donation reflects CalBank’s long-standing corporate social responsibility priorities in education, health and philanthropy. The materials, sourced from both staff contributions and bank resources, span kindergarten through junior high school levels.

“We specifically chose this day as part of our social corporate responsibility,” Asem stated during the presentation. “We said that today, we are giving back to society by donating these books to the young ones.”

The bank deliberately selected deprived communities across its nationwide network, ensuring support reaches children with the greatest need. The donation included mathematical sets, sharpeners, and reading materials designed to address identified gaps in learning resources.

Philip Kwame Benson, Project Lead in Education at United Way Ghana, emphasized the three-year collaboration’s significance in ensuring every Ghanaian child has access to quality educational materials. A needs assessment revealed lack of reading materials as a major challenge for many schools.

“We did our needs assessment and we found out that this school has a large population and one of the challenges they face is access to reading and learning materials,” Benson explained, expressing expectations for improved literacy and BECE results.

CalBank committed to measuring the initiative’s impact through continued partnership with United Way Ghana, with plans to return for assessment and additional support. This approach demonstrates the bank’s emphasis on sustainable community development rather than one-time interventions.

School Improvement Support Officer Oduro Abankwaa praised the donation’s timing, noting that many learners in the circuit face significant needs. However, he highlighted persistent challenges including furniture shortages, maintenance requirements, and waste management issues stemming from large enrollment numbers.

The initiative aligns with broader World Literacy Day 2025 themes emphasizing digital literacy and community engagement. The Ghana Publishers Association has called for enhanced commitment among stakeholders to promote digital literacy among learners, highlighting education sector priorities.

CalBank’s comprehensive approach combines immediate material support with long-term impact assessment, reflecting evolving corporate social responsibility practices in Ghana’s banking sector. The bank’s focus on deprived communities addresses educational equity concerns in regions with limited government resources.

The donation represents part of CalBank’s broader 35th anniversary celebrations, demonstrating how milestone events can generate meaningful community impact. Staff participation in sourcing materials also reflects internal commitment to social responsibility beyond corporate mandates.

Educational stakeholders continue emphasizing reading material access as crucial for improving literacy outcomes, particularly in underserved communities where families cannot afford supplementary learning resources. Corporate interventions like CalBank’s initiative help bridge these gaps while building sustainable partnerships.