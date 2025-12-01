Cairo Tops Jeune Afrique Ranking of Attractive African Cities

Jeune Afrique has unveiled the second edition of its ranking of the 30 most attractive African cities, with Cairo dethroning Cape Town to claim the top position.

The ranking, published on December 1, offers a multidimensional analysis of African metropolises by combining residents’ perceptions with an objective assessment of economic attractiveness. This comprehensive evaluation has become an essential tool for understanding the major urban transformations shaping the continent.

For this second edition, Jeune Afrique strengthened its methodology. The ranking is based on an opinion survey conducted with Sagaci Research among 7,877 residents of African cities to evaluate quality of life, infrastructure and housing, economic dynamism, and access to essential services. This is complemented by a detailed analysis of foreign direct investment (FDI) between 2020 and 2023, as well as the inclusion of new cities in the study, such as Dar es Salaam, Marrakech, Mombasa, and Tangier, providing a more complete picture of Africa’s urban dynamics.

Cairo, the Egyptian capital, benefited from its geographic location and has seen an exceptional influx of foreign capital, particularly from the Gulf and China. The city is supported by major urban development projects such as the New Administrative Capital, now one of the most striking symbols of national urban transformation strategies. Despite persistent challenges related to density, mobility, and pollution, Cairo clearly leads in economic attractiveness and foreign direct investment, propelling it to first place.

Kigali continues to earn praise for its remarkable quality of life and effective municipal governance. The Rwandan capital maintains its second place position and reinforces its status as a model city on the continent, notably thanks to its clean urban environment, safety, and innovation strategy.

Nairobi recorded the most notable rise on the podium. Despite sociopolitical tensions in recent months, the Kenyan capital reaches third place, supported by its ambition to position itself as a continental tech hub, as well as its major infrastructure and mobility projects and its attractiveness to investors.

As in 2024, Morocco and South Africa demonstrate their strength, each placing four cities in the top 30. Cape Town remains South Africa’s highest ranked city, thanks to its infrastructure quality, economic dynamism, and quality of life, while Johannesburg continues to struggle with security and energy challenges. Casablanca, Morocco’s economic powerhouse, once again outranks Rabat. Tangier enters the top 10, driven by its globally recognized port industrial complex.

Accra, Ghana’s capital, ranks 12th in the 2025 edition, maintaining its position as one of West Africa’s most attractive urban centers. The city continues to benefit from political stability, growing investment in infrastructure, and its reputation as a welcoming destination for diaspora returnees and international businesses.

The 2025 ranking highlights a widening gap between francophone and anglophone urban ecosystems. Several major francophone West African metropolises, such as Abidjan or Dakar, dropped in the ranking this year, either due to the entry of new cities or to more critical assessments from their residents. Conversely, several anglophone cities confirmed their resilience, driven by dynamic domestic markets, ambitious infrastructure development strategies, and a stronger ability to attract international investment.

Another structural trend is confirmed: the rise of so called secondary cities. Beyond South Africa and Morocco, cities such as Mombasa or Alexandria demonstrate that metropolitan attractiveness in Africa is no longer limited to traditional economic or political capitals. Demographic growth, the development of logistics corridors, and the emergence of new industrial zones are reshaping the map of urban power across the continent. By 2050, some of these cities could even rival the historic metropolises.

This ranking comes at a time when Africa is experiencing unprecedented urbanization. The number of city dwellers will double by 2050 to reach nearly 1.4 billion people. This places urban management at the heart of the continent’s development challenges, explained Julien Wagner, journalist in charge of the ranking.

Faced with rapidly growing needs in infrastructure, housing, mobility, and essential services, African metropolises must invent new financing models, strengthen their governance capacities, and adapt to a constantly evolving climatic, social, and economic context, Wagner added.

The ranking employs a unique methodology that goes beyond traditional economic indicators. It examines cultural, social, environmental, and practical aspects of cities assessed, based on 26 sub criteria grouped into five main categories: quality of life, infrastructure and housing, employment and economic opportunities, essential services, and foreign direct investment.

The survey captured perceptions from thousands of residents across 30 African countries, providing insights into how urban dwellers experience their cities on a daily basis. This ground level perspective, combined with hard economic data on investment flows, offers a balanced assessment of urban attractiveness that accounts for both lived experience and economic fundamentals.

The inclusion of new cities in the 2025 edition expanded the geographic scope of the analysis. Cities like Dar es Salaam, a major port and commercial hub for East Africa, and Tangier, which has transformed into a logistics and manufacturing powerhouse in North Africa, brought fresh perspectives to the ranking.

Jeune Afrique Media Group, founded in 1960 in Tunis and now based in Paris, is the leading pan African media company. With publications like Jeune Afrique, The Africa Report, and Africa Business Plus, the group provides in depth coverage of African and global news, offering insights into the continent’s political and economic challenges.

The ranking has become a reference point for investors, policymakers, and development partners seeking to understand where Africa’s urban future is being shaped most successfully. It highlights cities that are managing to balance economic growth with livability, infrastructure development with environmental sustainability, and international investment attraction with local quality of life improvements.

As African cities continue their rapid expansion, the Jeune Afrique ranking serves as both a scorecard of current performance and a roadmap for future urban development priorities across the continent.