CAGD Warns Government Workers Against Payroll Scam Calls

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has issued a public warning to government employees about fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as staff of the Department and demanding payment for payroll-related services.

In a statement, the Department described the situation as targeting government workers, particularly those whose salaries are processed through the Integrated Personnel Payroll Database (IPPD). The CAGD cautioned employees to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams.

According to the Department, these scammers have been contacting government workers and demanding payment for payroll-related services. The CAGD emphasized that it does not charge any fees for the services it provides to government employees. Any calls requesting payment for these services are fraudulent and should be ignored, the statement added.

The Department urged all employees to exercise caution and not divulge any personal or financial information to anyone claiming to represent its office without verifying their identity. Government employees have been advised to remain vigilant, not to share personal or financial information, and to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the Department before responding.

The CAGD reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency and integrity in the management of government payroll systems. It assured the public that measures are being taken to track and curb fraudulent activities targeting employees.

To ensure easy verification and prevent further deception, the Department has published its official contact numbers for both the Head Office and Regional Directorates. The Head Office can be reached on 0303987950 and 0303987951. The regional offices may be contacted through the following lines: Greater Accra Region – 0303987952; Eastern Region – 0303987953; Central Region – 0303987954; Ashanti Region – 0303987955.

Employees who receive suspicious calls are encouraged to verify directly through these channels.