CAGD Launches Upgraded Electronic Payslip System for Government Workers

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has deployed an upgraded electronic payslip system for all government employees on the National Payroll, requiring the use of National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers for enhanced security and verification.

The initiative, announced on Sunday, February 9, 2026, is designed to enhance transparency and accessibility of payroll information for public sector workers. The statement was signed by Cephas N. Dosoo, Head of Public Relations at CAGD.

The new system mandates that employees use their Ghana Card numbers to access the Government of Ghana employee payslip portal, a requirement officials say will ensure the security and accuracy of personal payroll data.

The upgrade forms part of broader government efforts to modernize public sector payroll administration and strengthen accountability in wage management across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Government employees seeking to access the new system must follow a 14 step registration process. Users begin by logging onto the official portal and selecting the forgot password option before entering their employee number.

Verification requires workers to input their Ghana Card number, confirm their email address, and provide phone numbers, which the department has designated as compulsory. Adding an alternate email address remains optional.

The registration process includes verification through a One Time Password (OTP) sent to the registered phone number. Employees must then create and confirm a new password, select a security question, and provide an answer to be used for future password resets.

After reviewing all information on the summary page, users must confirm details via checkbox before clicking the register button to complete the enrollment process.

CAGD has provided multiple support channels for employees navigating the system. A detailed instructional guide is available online, and dedicated helplines have been established at these contact numbers: 0302 354 795, 0303 547 951, 0247 360 841, 0245 211 977, and 0246 963 301.

The integration of NIA numbers with the government payroll system builds on previous efforts to eliminate ghost names from public sector wage bills. In January 2024, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia launched the integrated databases of NIA and the Mechanized Payroll System operated by CAGD to streamline validation and verification processes.

That integration was intended to enforce mandatory use of the Ghana Card for validating identities of recruited public sector employees and pensioners, with the objective of eliminating discrepancies from the government mechanized payroll system.

The electronic payslip platform allows government workers to access salary information securely from any location using employee credentials, eliminating the need for paper payslips and reducing administrative costs.

Public sector employees who have not yet linked their Ghana Card details to the payroll system are advised to complete the registration process to avoid potential delays in accessing their monthly salary information.