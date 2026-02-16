CAG Calls for 20 Year Agricultural Strategy

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG) has called for an urgent shift from short term, politically driven agricultural programmes to a 20 year National Agricultural Transformation Strategy, contending that decades of fragmented policies have failed to bring lasting change to the sector.

In a report released on Monday, February 16, 2026, the Chamber urged the government to prioritize long term planning over political cycles to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural sector following years of weak growth performance.

Despite being one of the major contributors to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the agricultural sector has struggled in recent times, recording low growth that has affected production, farmer livelihoods and worsened post harvest losses.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, while presenting the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) on January 14, 2026, announced that Ghana’s economy expanded by 3.85 percent. Agriculture, however, contributed the least to this growth, recording just 0.9 percent, a sharp decline compared to previous years.

In an interview with GhanaWeb Business, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, Anthony Morrison, attributed the sector’s underperformance to inadequate investment, weak structures and the absence of a clear strategy.

Morrison emphasized that successive governments have implemented short term interventions that change with each political administration, preventing the sector from achieving sustainable transformation. He stated that what Ghana needs is a comprehensive, multi decade roadmap that transcends political timelines.

The Chamber’s call for a 20 year strategy aims to create continuity and stability in agricultural policy, ensuring that investments, infrastructure development and capacity building initiatives are sustained regardless of changes in political leadership.

According to Morrison, the strategy should focus on addressing critical gaps including irrigation infrastructure, mechanization, value chain development, access to finance and market systems that connect smallholder farmers to commercial opportunities.

The Chamber also highlighted the need for decisive investment in agricultural research and development, technology adoption and skills training to boost productivity and competitiveness across the agricultural value chain.

CAG’s recommendation comes amid broader concerns about food security and the economic viability of Ghana’s agricultural sector. The country continues to import significant quantities of food items that could be produced locally with adequate support and strategic planning.

The agricultural sector employs approximately 52 percent of Ghana’s workforce but contributes only about 20 percent to GDP, indicating significant underperformance relative to its potential economic impact.

Morrison stated that without a long term strategy backed by consistent policy implementation, Ghana risks perpetuating cycles of food insecurity, rural poverty and missed economic opportunities in agriculture.

The Chamber has positioned itself as a key advocate for agricultural transformation, representing member organizations in policy dialogues and multi stakeholder platforms aimed at strengthening the sector.

CAG supports smallholder producer led cooperatives and agribusinesses with technical, market and regulatory services, working to address challenges facing Ghana’s agribusiness and agricultural value chain sector development.

The organization has repeatedly called for holistic national agricultural and agribusiness sector policies and market expansion initiatives that can deliver sustained growth and improved livelihoods for farmers.

As Ghana’s new administration under President John Dramani Mahama settles into governance, the agricultural sector stakeholders are watching closely to see whether the government will embrace comprehensive, long term planning over the traditional cycle of short lived programmes.

CAG has reiterated its readiness to collaborate with the administration, providing input on policies that will foster the transformation of Ghana’s agriculture into a vibrant and competitive sector capable of delivering food security and economic prosperity.