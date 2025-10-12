CAF Stadium Approval Standards Under Scrutiny After Kotoko Setback

Questions about consistency in stadium approval processes have emerged following the Confederation of African Football’s recent decision to decline Baba Yara Stadium’s use for Asante Kotoko’s continental fixtures, even as venues with apparent deficiencies in other countries receive clearance.

The debate intensified after CAF rejected Kotoko’s October 9, 2025 request to host their CAF Confederation Cup playoff against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club at the renovated Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The Porcupine Warriors were instead forced to relocate the crucial October 19 fixture to Accra Sports Stadium, disrupting their home advantage and revenue expectations.

The controversy centers on what observers describe as inconsistent application of CAF’s stadium inspection criteria across member associations. A freelance journalist who recently visited Somhlolo National Stadium in Eswatini has raised concerns about that venue’s approval status despite observable facility issues.

Somhlolo Stadium received provisional CAF approval in August 2025 to host international matches after a six-year ban, ending in 2019. The venue has since hosted World Cup qualifiers, including Eswatini’s October 8 match against Angola, as well as CAF interclub competition fixtures involving Royal Leopards and Young Africans.

However, reports from Eswatini indicate the stadium still requires significant work to achieve full compliance. Local media coverage noted that CAF withheld full certification while granting provisional approval, specifically demanding installation of seating in an area referred to as “No Man’s Land.” The cost of bringing Somhlolo to complete CAF standards has been estimated at E19 million (approximately $1 million).

The contrast with Baba Yara Stadium’s situation has sparked frustration among Ghanaian football stakeholders. The Kumasi venue underwent comprehensive renovations and has historically been recognized for meeting international standards. Yet CAF’s recent inspection apparently identified issues that prevented approval for Kotoko’s continental campaign.

The stadium approval challenge represents more than an administrative inconvenience for Asante Kotoko. Playing away from their traditional fortress at Baba Yara Stadium undermines the club’s competitive advantage, particularly against formidable opposition like Wydad Athletic Club. The relocation also impacts revenue generation, as the club loses gate receipts from hosting matches in Kumasi, where supporter turnout typically exceeds what can be achieved in Accra.

CAF’s approval processes exist to ensure player safety and maintain standards across African football competitions. The confederation established detailed criteria covering pitch quality, seating capacity, floodlighting, medical facilities, dressing rooms, and various other infrastructure requirements. Inspections typically assess both technical specifications and operational readiness.

The provisional approval granted to some venues represents a middle ground, allowing matches to proceed while requiring remedial work within specified timeframes. This approach recognizes practical realities facing many African football associations, where achieving perfect compliance may require substantial investment and time.

However, stakeholders argue that provisional approvals should be granted consistently based on objective criteria rather than varying interpretations. If Somhlolo Stadium can host Category A matches despite acknowledged deficiencies requiring millions in additional investment, questions arise about why fully renovated venues like Baba Yara face rejection.

The situation affects Ghana’s football landscape beyond Kotoko. The country’s ability to host CAF competitions influences development of local football infrastructure, fan engagement, and the broader sports economy. When clubs cannot utilize their designated home venues, it disrupts long-term planning and investment decisions.

Ghana Football Association officials and CAF would benefit from transparent dialogue addressing these concerns. A comprehensive review of stadium approval standards and their application across different member associations could help establish clearer expectations and demonstrate equitable treatment.

For Asante Kotoko, the immediate priority remains navigating their Confederation Cup campaign despite the venue setback. The club faces Wydad Athletic Club in a two-legged playoff, with the first match now scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium on October 19. Kotoko’s ability to progress in continental competition may ultimately depend on overcoming both their opponents and the disadvantage of playing away from Kumasi.

The broader implications extend to African football governance. As the continent develops its football infrastructure and competes globally, consistent application of standards becomes increasingly important. Perceptions of arbitrary or inconsistent decision making undermine confidence in continental football administration.

Looking ahead, resolution of these concerns will likely require collaboration among multiple stakeholders. The Ghana Football Association must engage with CAF to understand specific deficiencies identified at Baba Yara Stadium and develop remediation plans. CAF, meanwhile, faces pressure to demonstrate that its approval processes reflect objective assessment rather than varying standards across different countries.

The situation also highlights infrastructure challenges facing African football associations. Many stadiums require ongoing investment to maintain CAF compliance standards, creating financial burdens for associations and clubs. Finding sustainable approaches to stadium development and maintenance remains a continental challenge requiring coordinated solutions.

As Asante Kotoko prepares to face Wydad Athletic Club under these complicated circumstances, the stadium approval controversy serves as a reminder that African football’s development depends not just on talented players and passionate supporters, but also on governance systems that inspire confidence through transparency and consistency.