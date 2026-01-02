CAF Names AFCON 2025 Group Stage Best XI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled its Best XI for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage, recognizing standout performers who dominated Morocco’s opening phase as the tournament transitions into knockout football beginning Saturday.

Host nation Morocco landed two players in the elite lineup, with right back Noussair Mazraoui and attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz earning selections. Diaz finished as joint top scorer alongside Morocco teammate Ayoub El Kaabi and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, all recording three goals during group matches.

The 25-year-old Diaz achieved a historic milestone, matching a Moroccan record standing for 49 years by scoring in three consecutive AFCON group stage matches. His electric performances compensated for the absence of injured captain Achraf Hakimi, providing constant creativity and goal threat against defensive blocks.

Egypt captain Mohamed El Shenawy, at 36, anchored the Best XI in goal after guiding his team through a challenging group with commanding presence and crucial saves in high-pressure moments. His positioning, aerial dominance and leadership proved vital to Egypt’s progression despite limited offensive firepower.

The defense featured Mazraoui alongside Democratic Republic of Congo’s Axel Tuanzebe, Burkina Faso captain Edmond Tapsoba, and Morocco’s Yahia Attiat Allah El Abdi. Tuanzebe combined physicality with composure, excelling in aerial duels and defensive awareness throughout the group stage. Tapsoba demonstrated exceptional anticipation in one-on-one situations while building play from the back, showcasing leadership that helped Burkina Faso navigate tight matches.

Cameroon’s Carlos Baleba earned the defensive midfield spot through tireless work rate, powerful runs and composure on the ball. The 21-year-old covered vast spaces, winning crucial duels and facilitating both defensive recovery and offensive transitions for the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman claimed the left midfield position after instrumental performances that propelled the Super Eagles to top Group C with a perfect record. The Atalanta forward brought his Serie A form to Morocco, consistently threatening opponents with pace, dribbling and direct running that created space for teammates.

The attacking trio featured Senegal’s Sadio Mane on the left, Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo centrally, and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez on the right. The 32-year-old Mahrez demonstrated why he remains influential for Algeria despite the retirement of several title-winning generation teammates, ensuring the Desert Foxes played vibrant attacking football despite earlier tactical criticism of coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle received recognition as Group Stage Coach after displaying tactical brilliance through solid defensive setup, quick transitions and freedom for attacking players. Chelle maximized his squad’s potential while building clear team identity, allowing Nigeria to perform at their best throughout group matches.

CAF structured the Best XI in a 4-3-3 formation reflecting the attacking philosophy displayed across Morocco’s six stadiums during the opening phase. The selection highlighted African football’s depth, combining experienced leaders like El Shenawy and Mahrez with youthful energy from Diallo and Baleba.

Notable omissions sparked debate among fans and analysts, particularly Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who captained the Super Eagles during their 3-1 victory over Uganda but failed to make the final selection despite starting all three group matches.

The Best XI announcement comes one day before knockout phase begins Saturday with 2021 champions Senegal facing Sudan at Grand Stade de Tangier. The Round of 16 continues through Tuesday, January 6, with two matches daily at venues across Morocco as 16 nations compete for continental supremacy.