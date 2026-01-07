CAF Futsal AFCON Qualifiers Draw Takes Place in Rabat

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the draw for the 2026 CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco.

The qualification process will be played over two home and away knockout rounds, with seven teams set to qualify for the final tournament. These qualifiers will join host nation Morocco for the continental competition.

A total of 17 countries will compete for places at the tournament. The participating nations are Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The final tournament will serve dual purposes, acting as both the continental championship and Africa’s qualifying competition for the 2026 FIFA Futsal World Cup. This connection to global qualification adds significance to the continental event, providing African nations with a pathway to the world stage.

Morocco have established dominance in men’s futsal on the continent, having hosted and won the last two editions of the Futsal AFCON. They lifted the trophy in Laayoune in 2020 with a 5-0 victory over Egypt in the final, demonstrating comprehensive superiority throughout the tournament.

The North African nation successfully defended the title in Rabat in 2024 after a 5-1 win against Angola, confirming their status as the region’s premier futsal power. Their automatic qualification as hosts positions them as favorites to extend their winning streak to three consecutive titles.

The two round knockout format creates high stakes for participating nations, with no margin for error across the home and away legs. Unlike group stage formats that provide multiple opportunities, the knockout structure means a single poor performance can end qualification hopes.

Ghana’s inclusion among the 17 competing nations represents an opportunity for West African representation at the continental finals. The draw will determine which opponents Ghana faces in their quest to reach the tournament and potentially earn a spot at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The qualification rounds will unfold over the coming months, with specific dates to be determined following the draw. The format favors teams with strong home support and the ability to perform consistently across two legs against the same opponent.

CAF’s decision to hold the draw in Rabat, the site of Morocco’s most recent triumph, underscores the host nation’s central role in African futsal development. The city’s experience hosting major futsal events provides infrastructure and organizational expertise for continental competition.

The 2026 tournament continues futsal’s growth across Africa, a sport that has gained popularity as an accessible format requiring smaller venues and fewer players than traditional football. The connection to FIFA World Cup qualification raises the profile of African futsal and provides competitive incentive for national programs.