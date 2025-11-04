CAF Conducts Draw for 2025/26 Champions League Group Stage

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalized the group stage draw for its 2025/26 Champions League tournament. Nigeria’s Rivers United will compete in Group A against Egypt’s Pyramids FC, Morocco’s RS Berkane, and Zambia’s Power Dynamos.

The group stage will begin on the weekend of November 21-23. The tournament will then pause for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, resuming in late January 2026. The knockout phase is scheduled to start on March 13, 2026.

Record holders Al Ahly of Egypt headline Group B, facing Tanzania’s Young Africans, Morocco’s AS FAR, and Algeria’s JS Kabylie. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will play Sudan’s Al Hilal, Algeria’s MC Alger, and DR Congo’s St loi Lupopo in Group C. Group D comprises Tunisia’s Esprance Sportive de Tunis, Tanzania’s Simba SC, Angola’s Petro de Luanda, and Mali’s Stade Malien.

The champion of the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League will receive four million dollars.

Full Group Stage Draw: