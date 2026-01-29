CAF Bans Senegal Coach Thiaw for Five Matches After Final Chaos

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been banned for five Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches following a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Morocco, the continental body announced Wednesday. CAF found Thiaw guilty of unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute during the January 18 decider in Rabat, which Senegal won after extra time.

Thiaw was also fined $100,000 for his role in leading his team off the pitch during the match. Senegalese forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, both English Premier League players, received two match bans for unsporting behaviour toward the referee. The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined $615,000 for various violations including the unsporting conduct of players and technical staff.

The drama unfolded late in regulation time when a Sarr goal was disallowed for a foul on 2025 African Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi. Morocco were then awarded a penalty when forward Brahim Diaz was fouled, sparking furious Senegalese protests. Television coverage showed Thiaw gesturing toward his players, which was widely interpreted as instructing them to leave the field. Most of the team walked off to the changing room, but star forward Sadio Mane did not follow and later persuaded his teammates to return so play could resume.

Morocco missed the delayed penalty when Edouard Mendy saved Diaz’s weak shot. The match went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal their second AFCON title. While play was halted, some supporters wearing Senegalese colours threw projectiles and others temporarily invaded the pitch before police and security intervened.

Morocco also faced sanctions. Forward Ismael Saibari received a three match suspension and a $100,000 fine for unsporting behaviour. Captain Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches, with one match suspended for one year on probation. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined $200,000 for inappropriate behaviour of stadium ball boys. An additional $100,000 fine was imposed for players and technical staff who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee. A further $15,000 fine followed the use of lasers by Moroccan supporters to distract Senegalese players, bringing Morocco’s total fine to $315,000.

The bans relate to CAF matches only and will not affect preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Thiaw will be barred from the dugout for five of the six 2027 AFCON qualifying matches involving Senegal in September, October and November. CAF’s Disciplinary Board also rejected Morocco’s appeal to strip Senegal of the AFCON title.