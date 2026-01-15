CAF Bans Eto’o Four Matches Over AFCON Conduct

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o for four matches and imposed a 20,000 dollar fine following his conduct during Cameroon’s quarterfinal defeat to Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eto’o was spotted in the stands gesturing angrily towards Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, who was seated alongside CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the match at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 9. Cameroon lost the match 2-0 to the tournament hosts.

CAF’s disciplinary board found Eto’o guilty of violating sportsmanship principles outlined in Article 2(3) of CAF Statutes and Article 82 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, according to Thursday’s statement. The four match ban prevents Eto’o from attending Cameroon’s next official fixtures in CAF competitions.

FECAFOOT confirmed receiving the ruling Wednesday but immediately challenged its legitimacy. The federation released a statement questioning both the process and justification behind the decision.

“FECAFOOT further notes that the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair trial,” the statement read. The federation added that the ruling “lacks any explicit justification.”

The Cameroon football body announced Eto’o plans to exercise available appeals within prescribed time limits and procedures. FECAFOOT reaffirmed its unwavering support for its president and commitment to upholding credible disciplinary justice principles.

The sanction stems from broader tensions surrounding the Morocco versus Cameroon quarterfinal. CAF opened investigations into match incidents from both the Cameroon versus Morocco tie and the Algeria against Nigeria encounter on Sunday, citing potentially unacceptable behavior from some players and officials based on match reports and video evidence.

Players from both teams were involved in physical confrontations during and after the Cameroon versus Morocco match, with multiple flashpoints over refereeing decisions prompting CAF’s broader investigation into violent incidents during AFCON matches.

This latest disciplinary action adds to mounting controversies surrounding Eto’o’s tenure as federation president. In September 2024, FIFA’s Disciplinary Commission imposed a six month suspension barring him from attending all international matches involving Cameroon’s national teams until March 31, 2025, for violations during the Under 20 Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Cameroon in Bogotá, Colombia.

FIFA deemed Eto’o guilty of offensive behavior and violations of fair play principles and misconduct involving officials, though specific incident details were not publicly disclosed.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, has served as FECAFOOT president since 2021. His playing career included four Champions League titles with three different clubs and four African Player of the Year awards.

However, his administrative tenure has been marked by repeated disciplinary issues. In 2022, Eto’o was filmed attacking a man outside a stadium during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a heated exchange. Earlier controversies included public disputes with Cameroon’s sports ministry over coaching appointments and an ethics breach fine related to a sponsorship deal with an online gambling entity.

The CAF ban comes at a sensitive moment for Cameroon football. The Indomitable Lions’ AFCON campaign ended in the quarterfinals, falling short of expectations for a team that has won the continental championship five times.

FECAFOOT’s strong rebuke of CAF’s decision reflects growing frustration within the federation over what it perceives as rushed proceedings without adequate opportunity to mount a defense. The statement emphasized concerns about transparency and adherence to fair hearing principles in continental football governance.

Legal experts note that CAF’s disciplinary processes allow for appeals, though success rates vary. The expedited timeline between the January 9 incident and the January 14 ruling suggests CAF moved swiftly to address behavior it deemed contrary to football’s values.

Whether FECAFOOT’s planned appeal will succeed remains uncertain. CAF maintains broad authority over disciplinary matters affecting its competitions, and its decisions typically withstand challenges unless procedural irregularities can be demonstrated.

The federation’s defense strategy appears to focus on procedural fairness rather than disputing the underlying conduct allegations. By emphasizing lack of explicit justification and expedited procedures, FECAFOOT seeks to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process rather than the facts themselves.

For Eto’o personally, the accumulation of disciplinary sanctions raises questions about his long term viability as federation president. Multiple bans from FIFA and CAF within a span of months create an impression of repeated behavioral issues that may eventually prompt calls for leadership change.

However, FECAFOOT’s statement of unwavering support suggests the federation’s executive committee and board remain solidly behind their president despite mounting controversies.

The broader context includes tensions between host nation Morocco and several visiting teams over refereeing standards during AFCON 2025. Multiple teams have raised concerns about officiating decisions favoring the hosts, though CAF has not publicly addressed these allegations.

Morocco advances to face Senegal in Sunday’s final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, seeking their first AFCON title since 1976. The final is scheduled for January 18, 2026, with kickoff at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

The third place match between Egypt and Nigeria will be played one day earlier at Mohammed V Stadium, starting at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The tournament, hosted by Morocco between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026, marks the first time AFCON has been played over the Christmas and New Year period, necessitated by FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup schedule.

For now, Eto’o faces a four match absence from Cameroon fixtures while FECAFOOT prepares its appeal. The case highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining discipline and sportsmanship standards at Africa’s premier football event.