Caesar releases new single ‘Catch Flights’ featuring BoyOctave

UK-based artist Caesar returns with a fresh new single titled ‘Catch Flights’, a smooth, bounce-driven record that fuses the rhythmic warmth of Afrobeats with the slick energy of UK Afroswing. Stream or download ‘Catch Flights’ across all major digital platforms here: https://ditto.fm/catch_flights_b78cd338

Built on infectious percussion, rich melodic textures, and a confident, repeat-worthy hook, ‘Catch Flights’ captures the spirit of ambition, elevation, and forward motion. The record is unapologetically feel-good, celebrating growth, mindset, and the idea of moving differently as you level up.

The song was created overnight during a studio session in Ghana, where the organic energy of the moment played a key role in shaping the final sound. What began as a session with BoyOctave engineering quickly evolved into a collaborative moment, as he stepped into the booth with a dynamic verse that elevated the chemistry and overall impact of the track.

‘Catch Flights’ sits comfortably at the intersection of Afro Bounce and UK urban influence, offering a soundtrack for progress, travel, and self-belief, whether on repeat for late-night drives or as motivation for the next chapter.

Caesar is known for blending Afrobeats, Afroswing, and melodic rap with the edge of UK trap and drill, creating a sound that moves seamlessly between rhythm-driven Afro records and darker, atmospheric production. Rooted in both African influence and UK urban culture, his music reflects ambition, versatility, and a clear sense of identity.

With a focus on consistency, strategic growth, and sonic range, Caesar continues to build a distinct presence across Afro and UK urban lanes. ‘Catch Flights’ marks another confident step forward in that journey.