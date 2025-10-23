CADEG Pledges Support for Sustainable Transport at Ghana Fair

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana has committed to supporting Ghana’s transformation into a modern, sustainable transport nation at the inaugural Ghana Transport and Logistics Fair 2025 held in Accra.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the fair at the World Trade Centre on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, CADEG President Obrempong Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh praised organizers for the landmark event. He said the initiative came at a crucial period as Ghana embraces technological advancement and environmental sustainability.

Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh, who is also Group CEO of NABUS Motors, stated the world is transitioning into a new era of sustainable mobility, digital innovation, and integrated logistics, and Ghana’s transport sector must continue to evolve. He emphasized the fair provides the perfect platform to showcase collective progress and aspirations.

Highlighting the economic importance of the automobile sector, the CADEG president noted that auto dealerships remain key contributors to national growth, connecting technology, investment, and consumers while supporting job creation and economic growth. He emphasized CADEG’s recognition of partnership, innovation, and policy alignment as drivers of a safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsive transport ecosystem.

The president called for closer partnerships and enhanced collaboration between critical sectors of the automobile value chain, explaining that coordinated efforts will be crucial for advancing industry standards, expanding market opportunities, and promoting long term competitiveness. He lauded the Ministry of Transport for convening all major stakeholders within the ecosystem, from policymakers to innovators.

He stressed that multi stakeholder dialogue is exactly what Ghana needs to position itself as a transport and logistics hub in West Africa. Reaffirming the chamber’s support, he stated CADEG stands firmly in solidarity with the vision and pledges continued support in advancing responsible automobile trade practices, promoting cleaner mobility options, and contributing to Ghana’s sustainable transport agenda.