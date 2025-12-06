CAC to shut down unregistered PoS operators from January 2026

The Corporate Affairs Commission has announced that all unregistered Point of Sale operators in Nigeria will be shut down effective January 1, 2026. The Commission also placed financial technology firms enabling illegal transactions under strict surveillance in a statement released on Saturday, December 6.

The CAC described the growing number of unregistered PoS terminals as a reckless practice that violates the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Central Bank of Nigeria agent banking regulations. The Commission advised all operators to begin the registration process immediately, emphasizing that compliance is compulsory.

According to the statement, unregistered PoS terminals will be seized or shut down by security officials. Fintechs enabling illegal operations will be placed on a watchlist and reported to the CBN. The Commission warned that the proliferation of unregistered PoS operators, often aided by some fintech platforms, exposes Nigeria’s financial system and citizens’ funds to significant risks.

The full statement outlined enforcement measures beginning January 1, 2026. No PoS operator will be allowed to operate without CAC registration, and security agencies will enforce compliance nationwide. The Commission stated that fintech companies enabling illegal operations will be watchlisted and reported to the CBN.

The CAC observed that rising numbers of PoS operators run without registration, violating CAMA 2020 and CBN Agent Banking Regulations. The statement noted this practice, often enabled by some fintech companies, puts Nigeria’s financial system and citizens’ investments at risk.

PoS terminals have become widespread across Nigeria in recent years, providing cash withdrawal and payment services in areas with limited banking infrastructure. The devices allow agents to facilitate transactions on behalf of banks and financial institutions, serving millions of customers daily.

The regulatory crackdown comes amid growing concerns about financial system security and consumer protection. Unregistered operators may lack proper oversight, leaving customers vulnerable to fraud and financial losses. The CAC registration requirement aims to bring all operators under formal regulatory frameworks.

Fintech companies providing PoS services to agents must now ensure their operators comply with registration requirements or face regulatory action. The watchlist mechanism gives the CBN authority to impose sanctions on non-compliant platforms, potentially including fines or operational restrictions.

The January 1 deadline gives operators less than four weeks to complete registration processes. The CAC urged immediate action to regularize operations, stating compliance is mandatory. Operators seeking registration must submit required documentation to the Commission and meet all regulatory standards under CAMA 2020.

Security agencies will conduct enforcement nationwide, with authority to seize unregistered terminals and shut down non-compliant operations. The Commission did not specify penalties for operators found violating the directive after the deadline.

The announcement affects thousands of PoS agents operating across Nigeria, many of whom provide essential financial services in underbanked communities. Industry observers expect the directive to significantly reshape the agent banking landscape as operators rush to comply before the January deadline.