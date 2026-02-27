Cabinet Clears Ghana’s Third SIM Registration, This Time With Live Biometric Checks and Telcos Footing the Bill

Ghana’s Cabinet has formally approved a third nationwide SIM card registration exercise, and for the first time in the country’s history the process will include live biometric verification matched in real time against the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) database, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 2026 Data Protection Commission Conference in Accra, George said Cabinet reached the decision after extensive deliberations, and that the announcement marks the formal start of the process rather than the launch of the exercise itself. “The failure in the last SIM card registration has left us with a difficult but necessary decision. After extensive Cabinet deliberation, we are announcing the beginning of the process for a new SIM card registration exercise across the whole country,” he said.

The new exercise will differ from both the 2010 and 2022 registration campaigns in one critical technical respect: every subscriber will undergo live biometric verification matched against NIA records during registration, rather than the passive data capture that characterised previous exercises. “This exercise will be the first in our history to have live verification against the NIA database and provide biometric verification for every registration,” the minister said. NIA Chief Executive Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku had previously confirmed that fingerprints collected in 2022 were never authenticated against NIA systems, rendering much of that data unreliable.

George said the exercise will be structured to prioritise public convenience, including self-service portals and a seamless registration pathway designed to prevent the long queues and repeated deadline extensions that frustrated millions of subscribers in 2022. On financing, the minister confirmed that telecommunications companies will bear the full cost of the new exercise, not the state or subscribers. “They will pay for it. I will make them pay for it,” he said, citing the industry’s obligation to maintain a credible subscriber database as the basis for the requirement.

A new Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to provide legal grounding for the exercise has been completed and will be presented to Parliament for approval. The minister also announced that Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, recently approved by Cabinet, will be launched in the coming weeks. The strategy is designed to build local technological capacity while embedding fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems across public and private institutions.

George used the Data Protection Conference to call on all institutions that collect or process personal data to register with the Data Protection Commission and comply fully with the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843). He described trust as the foundation of Ghana’s digital economy, warning that rapid technological expansion without robust governance frameworks creates vulnerabilities that erode public confidence.

IMANI Africa has called on government to resolve three outstanding questions before the exercise proceeds: the current custody and protection status of biometric data collected in 2022, the data architecture model that will govern the new exercise, and independent audit assurances that previously collected data has been securely deleted or properly secured. Ghana currently has over 44 million active mobile subscriptions.