Cabinet Approves Legislation for Ghana 24 Hour Economy Authority

Ghana’s government has secured cabinet approval for legislation establishing a statutory 24 Hour Economy Authority, advancing a flagship policy designed to transform productivity, create jobs and expand export competitiveness throughout 2026 and beyond.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the move during a Thursday visit to the Ghana Publishing Company, describing the legislation as critical for coordinating round the clock business operations. More than 100 million cedis have been allocated in the 2026 budget to finance the authority’s activities and operations, according to Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications.

The proposed authority will replace the existing 24 Hour Economy Secretariat and serve as the central regulatory body for businesses operating extended hours. The legislation is expected to reach Parliament soon, enabling registration of participating companies and defining incentive packages including tax breaks, financing opportunities and technical support.

The 24 Hour Economy policy launched nationwide in July 2025 as part of a broader economic reset aimed at extending production and services beyond traditional eight hour workdays. Government officials say the initiative supports structural economic change by encouraging private sector innovation and investment across manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and services.

Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo emphasized that full implementation requires patience and systematic planning. Speaking during a January 8 interview on Nhyira FM, he acknowledged that transforming an entrenched eight hour system into a 24 hour operational model demands significant legislative and structural shifts. “Changing the entire structure of an economy that has been in place for years, from an 8 hour to a 24 hour system, cannot happen in less than 12 months. It requires legislative measures and directives, and those processes are underway,” Opare Addo explained.

The minister expressed confidence that complete implementation would be achieved by the end of 2026, noting that progress remains on track despite the complexity of overhauling decades old economic structures.

Cabinet has approved amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act and the Labour Act to accommodate the new economic model. These changes address worker protections while creating incentives for businesses to extend operational hours. The Ministry of Interior has established a dedicated 24 hour economy policing secretariat to provide continuous security support across the country.

Early adopters have already reported measurable benefits. The Ghana Publishing Company Limited has recorded a sharp increase in revenue since introducing 24 hour operations, while ports are also implementing similar systems. Both Tema and Takoradi ports now operate around the clock, improving trade efficiency and reducing congestion that has historically plagued import and export activities. The Passport Office and Ghana’s foreign missions have rolled out continuous services to expedite passport processing.

Dr Frank Agyire Tetteh, a representative of the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat and economist, said during a panel discussion at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year School on January 6 that structures for full implementation are now in place. He stressed that some lands had already been acquired along the Volta Corridor for the implementation of the policy. Agyire Tetteh emphasized that success depends on macroeconomic stability to ensure integrated production across value chains.

The policy’s connection to export growth was outlined by President Mahama at the July 2025 launch event, where he described the strategy as part of a shift away from raw commodity exports toward value added goods and services. This emphasis on diversification comes amid broader economic reforms targeting foreign exchange earning sectors such as agro processing, light manufacturing, horticulture and textiles.

International partners have publicly endorsed the policy’s potential. Robert Taliercio O’Brien, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said earlier assessments show that the 24 Hour Economy, along with broader structural reform programmes, could significantly reduce poverty and help triple per capita income over time if implemented effectively. Speaking at the launch of 2025 Policy Notes titled Transforming Ghana in a Generation, Taliercio O’Brien stated that ambitious reforms could move Ghana decisively toward upper middle income status by 2050.

However, some analysts have urged continuous evaluation of infrastructure readiness, workforce capacity and energy provision. Business readiness remains mixed across sectors. While large institutions report early benefits such as improved service delivery and better infrastructure utilization, many small and medium sized enterprises caution that operating around the clock requires significant shifts in cost structures, labour strategies and demand forecasting.

Extended hours translate to higher electricity bills, increased staffing needs and security concerns, particularly for informal traders and microbusiness owners who typically operate within daylight hours. Analysts note that implementing the policy successfully will require collaboration across multiple ministries, the private sector and local governments to ensure extended operations are backed by reliable power, security support and efficient transport networks.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act and Labour Act amendments are designed to balance worker protection with business flexibility. The proposed certification programme will offer participating businesses access to financing, tax benefits and expert training considered critical for competitiveness in a 24 hour market environment.

The initiative complements broader economic transformation efforts including export development and industrialization. Government projections suggest the programme could create millions of jobs and stimulate both local and foreign investment. The policy connects directly to employment generation programmes like the One Million Coders Programme, which is training young Ghanaians for digital economy opportunities.

As 2026 unfolds, Ghana’s 24 Hour Economy initiative has been positioned as a core policy driving national productivity, job creation and export diversification. Progress and impact on employment, business growth and competitiveness will be closely monitored by investors, industry leaders and policymakers seeking to build a more resilient Ghanaian economy.