CAA President Meets Ghana Olympic Committee Before May Athletics Championship

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Tuesday, January 7, 2026, ahead of the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for May in Accra.

Malboum, accompanied by CAA officials, expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to organize a successful competition. The visit precedes the championship, which will run from May 12 to 17, 2026, at venues in the Ghanaian capital.

The CAA President noted that Ghana hosted a successful competition during the 13th African Games and believes facilities remain in excellent condition for the upcoming athletics event. The African Games were held in March 2024, leaving infrastructure that can support major continental competitions.

Richard Akpokavie, President of the GOC and a lawyer, warmly welcomed the athletics delegation. He emphasized his concern for athlete welfare, particularly regarding facilities and remuneration, and expressed optimism that the Ghana Athletics Association will deliver another strong event.

Akpokavie stated that organizers must put all hands on deck to deliver a memorable and successful world class event. His comments reflect awareness of the international scrutiny that accompanies hosting a continental championship.

Bawa Fuseini, President of the Ghana Athletics Association and Deputy Secretary General of the GOC, assured visitors that Ghana will deliver on its commitments. He expressed hope that participating countries would send their best athletes to make the championship competitive.

Mohammed Muniru, Secretary General of the GOC and also a lawyer, assured the CAA that the competition will succeed, citing strong public interest in track and field events across Ghana. The domestic enthusiasm for athletics provides a foundation for creating an engaging atmosphere during the six day championship.

Following the GOC meeting, Malboum visited the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at Legon, one of the venues expected to host championship events. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana and the CAA was subsequently signed at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, formalizing arrangements for the continental competition.

The African Senior Athletics Championships represent the continent’s premier track and field event, attracting elite athletes competing for continental titles and qualification opportunities for global competitions. Ghana last hosted a major CAA event during the African Games, which featured athletics as part of a broader multi sport program.

The May championship will test Ghana’s organizational capacity and infrastructure while providing African athletes with crucial competitive opportunities in an Olympic qualification year. Preparations are now entering their final phase with venue inspections completed and formal agreements in place.