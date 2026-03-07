C-NERGY Warns Ghanaians’ Dollar Hoarding Habit Threatens Cedi Gains

Ghana’s cedi may have staged its most dramatic recovery in a generation last year, but a leading policy think tank is warning that the country’s deeply ingrained habit of hoarding dollars in times of uncertainty could unravel those gains unless policymakers move to change behaviour, not just manage reserves.

In its latest thought leadership report titled “A Year After the Cedi Rally: Reflection and the Path to Sustained Stabilisation,” C-NERGY argues that the currency crisis of 2022 to 2024 was not purely a macroeconomic event — it was also a psychological one, and that psychological dimension has not yet been resolved.

The cedi appreciated by over 25 percent against the US dollar in 2025, confounding market forecasts from firms including Fitch Solutions, Absa Bank, and Databank Research, all of which had projected significant depreciation. That rally was supported by record gold and cocoa prices, a rebuilding of foreign reserves to over $10 billion, and tighter Bank of Ghana (BoG) forex market measures. Gold exports alone reached $8.3 billion in the first half of 2025, nearly double the year prior.

Yet C-NERGY argues that the conditions that produced the rally have not eliminated the vulnerability that made the crash so severe in the first place. When the cedi tumbled from GH¢6.00 to over GH¢15.00 between 2022 and 2024, Ghanaian households began storing dollars in cash as a hedge against further losses, while businesses and treasury managers priced goods and contracts at higher rates to absorb anticipated future depreciation. C-NERGY describes this as “defensive dollarization” a collective panic that became self-fulfilling, because the rush to buy dollars accelerated the very depreciation people were trying to protect against.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson confirmed during the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review that dollar-denominated revenues including extractive sector royalties and import duties declined as the stronger cedi reduced local currency conversions, an illustration of how deeply the economy’s revenue architecture remains tied to the dollar’s movement.

C-NERGY warns that the current Middle East conflict, by pushing global oil prices higher, represents exactly the kind of external shock that could reignite dollar hoarding behaviour and reverse the cedi’s gains before structural reforms have time to take hold. The group notes that Brent crude rose approximately 10 percent between 28 February and 2 March 2026 alone, and that any sustained disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could push prices to as high as $130 per barrel, significantly expanding Ghana’s import bill and increasing pressure on the cedi.

To address the behavioural dimension of the problem, C-NERGY calls on the government and the BoG to pursue three priorities. First, consistent policy signalling, avoiding the abrupt reversals that historically destroyed confidence and triggered speculative dollar buying. Second, the creation of formal hedging instruments and forward forex markets, giving businesses tools to manage currency exposure without resorting to panic dollar purchases. Third, sustained transparency around reserve levels, on the grounds that when the public trusts that reserves are genuinely robust, the impulse to speculate reduces.

The report’s conclusion is direct: moving the dollar from the mattress back into the banking system is the true test of whether Ghana’s 2025 rally marks the beginning of lasting stability or merely a temporary reprieve.