C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone

Following the success of his genre-defying EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, Ghanaian artist, C Burn returns with a brand-new single titled ‘Consummate’. Produced by Pump It Up, the track blends infectious Afro-beats rhythms with sultry lyricism, delivering a smooth, captivating sound that celebrates love, intimacy, and emotional connection – specifically dedicated to married couples, but undeniably enjoyable for all. Listen here: https://ffm.to/consummate

“Consummate was inspired by deep love – the kind that thrives in commitment,” says C Burn. “It’s a feel-good anthem for lovers, but the groove, the vibe – it’s universal.”

With its rich production, heartfelt lyrics, and C Burn’s signature melodic delivery, ‘Consummate’ stands out as both a celebration of marriage and a danceable track fit for any playlist. The single highlights C Burn’s ability to infuse personal meaning into mainstream music, continuing his rise as a multifaceted artist unafraid to break genre boundaries.

The release of ‘Consummate’ follows the critically acclaimed EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, which features standout tracks like ‘Senior Man’, ‘Dat Tin’, and ‘La Agbo’. The project showcased C Burn’s range – from Highlife to Afro-Dancehall to Rap – and firmly positioned him as one of Ghana’s most dynamic emerging talents.

ABOUT C BURN

C Burn is a Ghanaian musician known for blending Afrobeats, Highlife, and Hip-Hop with storytelling rooted in his cultural identity. From his breakout single ‘Detti Water’ to his latest EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, C Burn continues to deliver music that bridges tradition and trend – rhythm and meaning.