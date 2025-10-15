Bystanders Stop Attempted Abduction of Teenager in Swindon

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Swindon town centre after alert bus passengers intervened to prevent the attack, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Abdulmawal Ibrahim Adam, of Stanier Street in Swindon, admitted the offence at Swindon Crown Court on October 14 following an incident that occurred on March 6 when a 17-year-old girl was walking home from work around 9:30 p.m.

CCTV footage captured Adam approaching the teenager from behind at a set of traffic lights in Princes Street before dragging her across a road against her will. Members of the public on a passing bus witnessed the attack and immediately rushed to help, successfully stopping Adam before he could take the victim away.

Detective Constable Anna McCormack from Swindon CID praised those who intervened. “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and I would like to pay tribute to her for the strength she has shown throughout the process,” she said in a statement. She also thanked the various members of the public who assisted, noting that their intervention likely prevented a much worse outcome.

According to Wiltshire Police, after being thwarted in his initial attempt, Adam allegedly approached two additional women in the area. One managed to escape, while he attempted to follow another before fleeing the scene. The victim’s mother reported the incident to police later that evening, leading to Adam’s arrest shortly afterward.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Dale Sheehan emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating that Adam preyed on a teenager walking home and put her through a distressing ordeal. He highlighted that the bravery of the public who intervened and recorded footage was instrumental in securing the conviction, adding that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated.

Court records revealed that Adam repeatedly refused to attend hearings during the legal proceedings, often declining to leave his prison cell at HM Prison Bullingdon. These refusals caused delays and multiple adjournments before he eventually entered his guilty plea.

Judge James Townsend ordered a pre-sentence report to assess Adam’s background before sentencing, which is scheduled for December 12. Adam remains in custody at HM Prison Bullingdon pending that hearing.

The case has drawn attention to broader concerns about public safety in the area. Local authorities have emphasized their commitment to protecting residents, particularly women and young people who may be vulnerable when walking alone at night.

A Home Office spokesperson addressed the case in the context of broader immigration enforcement efforts. The statement noted that when foreign nationals commit serious crimes in the country, authorities will do everything possible to deport them. The spokesperson cited that the government deported almost 5,200 foreign national offenders in its first year in office, representing a 14 percent increase over the previous year.

Authorities are reportedly reviewing Adam’s immigration status and considering potential deportation following his sentencing. The Home Office did not provide specific details about Adam’s individual case due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The incident has resonated throughout the Swindon community, with many residents expressing both shock at the attack and gratitude toward the bystanders who intervened. Local safety advocates have used the case to highlight the importance of community vigilance and the willingness of ordinary citizens to step in when witnessing potential crimes.

Wiltshire Police have encouraged anyone who experiences or witnesses similar incidents to report them immediately. The force emphasized that quick action by both victims and witnesses can be crucial in preventing crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The teenager who was targeted has received support from victim services, though police have not released details about her current condition to protect her privacy. Authorities have commended her courage throughout the investigation and court process.

This case serves as a reminder of both the ongoing challenges facing law enforcement in protecting vulnerable individuals and the critical role that alert community members can play in preventing serious crimes from reaching completion.