BYD Overtakes Tesla as World’s Largest EV Manufacturer

China’s BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) seller, marking the first time the Chinese automaker has outpaced its American rival on annual sales and completing a remarkable rise for a company Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk once dismissed with laughter.

BYD said on Thursday, January 2, 2026, that sales of its battery-powered cars rose nearly 28 percent to 2.26 million units in 2025. Tesla revealed Friday it delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, roughly an 8 percent drop from 2024, representing the company’s second straight annual decline and confirming that BYD has dethroned the previous leader in global battery electric vehicle sales.

The milestone caps an extraordinary rise for BYD, a company Tesla CEO Musk openly laughed at during a Bloomberg TV interview in October 2011. He said he did not see the company as a competitor to Tesla, adding that he did not think they had a great product. Fourteen years later, the Shenzhen based manufacturer has proven those dismissive comments spectacularly wrong.

BYD’s total New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales, which include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, increased approximately 7.7 percent to 4.6 million units in 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year of growth. This compares to 4.25 million NEVs sold in 2024, when BYD achieved a 41 percent increase. However, growth has slowed significantly, with the company recording only single digit gains compared to previous years’ explosive expansion.

The 4.6 million total met BYD’s revised sales target announced in September 2025 after the company lowered its original goal of 4.9 million vehicles. The adjustment reflected mounting competitive pressures in China’s increasingly crowded EV market, where domestic rivals including XPeng, Nio and others have intensified price wars and new model launches.

Breaking down BYD’s 2025 performance, the company sold 4.55 million NEV passenger cars, up 6.9 percent year-on-year, alongside 57,013 NEV commercial vehicles, representing a dramatic 161.8 percent increase. The passenger car sales divided into 2.26 million battery electric vehicles, up 27.9 percent, and 2.29 million plug-in hybrids, down 7.9 percent.

The declining plug-in hybrid sales demonstrate that BYD is facing challenges, particularly with its partially electric vehicles. In December, plug-in hybrid sales were 26 percent lower than the previous year, with the curve remaining below 2024 figures for nine consecutive months despite the year-end period in China traditionally being a strong sales period.

BYD’s battery electric vehicle passenger car sales in December amounted to 190,712 units, representing an 8 percent decline compared to the previous year and a 20 percent drop compared to November. The December slowdown raised questions about whether momentum can be sustained into 2026 as competitive pressures intensify.

Tesla experienced a challenging 2025, grappling with lukewarm responses to new models, backlash against Musk’s political involvement and fierce pressure from Chinese competitors. The company rolled out cheaper variants of its flagship Model 3 and Model Y in October to revive demand, addressing critiques that it had been slow to release new and more affordable options to stay competitive.

Vehicle deliveries at Tesla dropped 8 percent year-on-year to 1.64 million vehicles delivered in 2025, in line with a company compiled estimate of 1.6 million vehicle deliveries. Deliveries for the fourth quarter 2025 were about 16 percent lower than the fourth quarter 2024, when Musk’s EV company reported 495,570 deliveries. Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales reported by Tesla but are not precisely defined in the company’s shareholder communications.

Tesla sales slumped in the first three months of 2025 after a backlash against Musk’s role in United States President Donald Trump’s administration. The multi-billionaire’s business interests include the social media platform X, the rocket firm SpaceX and the Boring Company, which digs tunnels. Those commitments, along with running Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led some investors to suggest that Musk was not focusing enough on Tesla.

Since then, Musk has pledged to significantly cut back his role in the United States government, though questions persist about whether his political activities permanently damaged the Tesla brand among certain consumer segments. Vandalism of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles occurred in several places, reflecting worldwide resentment toward the company linked to Musk’s controversial political positions.

Deutsche Bank, which projects just 405,000 Tesla EV sales during the fourth quarter, sees the company’s sales down by around one-third in both North America and Europe and by one-tenth in China. Industry watchers say it will take time for EV demand to reach equilibrium in the United States following elimination of the $7,500 tax credit at the end of September 2025 under legislation backed by President Trump.

BYD’s growth to a market giant in EVs is due to strategies implemented in several areas, including vertical integration, especially batteries, diverse and affordable product lines including hybrids, strategic global expansion, strong research and development (R&D), and support from the Chinese government. From batteries to the semiconductors used in its electric vehicles, BYD has full control of its supply chain, which helps in cost reduction.

BYD has a diverse product range that caters to all sorts of users, ranging from budget-friendly hatchbacks like the Dolphin to premium sedans like the Han and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) like the Atto 3. Their plug-in hybrid electric vehicles also have considerable following. Unlike Tesla, BYD’s target is the mid-range market, which is yet another factor for its rise in sales.

Apart from concentrating on the Chinese market, BYD has made expansions into markets like Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe, often building local factories. The company achieved a new record in December with 133,172 NEV units exported, 133 percent higher than the previous year. For the full year, BYD exported a total of 1.05 million NEVs, up 151 percent year-on-year. Exports are thus becoming an increasingly significant factor for BYD.

In October 2025, BYD named the United Kingdom its largest non-China market, with British sales exploding 880 percent through September, propelled by the plug-in hybrid Seal U SUV. The company started operations at its Brazil plant in 2025 as part of its push for local manufacturing, while at its Thailand facility, the company plans to supply electric vehicles to the domestic market and export vehicles to Europe.

BYD is building manufacturing capacity in Hungary to navigate Europe’s tariffs on Chinese EV imports, demonstrating its commitment to geographical diversification. The company is one of the pioneers to establish overseas production capacity and supply chains for EVs, according to Jing Yang, Director of Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings at Fitch Ratings. Going forward, its geographical diversification is likely to help it to navigate an increasingly complicated global tariff environment, Yang told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Overseas rivals to BYD have balked at Chinese state subsidies and other state supports that have allowed the company to sell vehicles cheaply. Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden imposed 100 percent tariffs on Chinese EV imports that could potentially go even higher under Trump’s second administration. Europe has also imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, though BYD’s strategy of building local production helps circumvent some trade barriers.

Despite BYD’s rapid expansion in recent years, its sales growth slowed in 2025 to the weakest rate in five years. The Shenzhen based firm faces mounting competition in China, its key market, from a surge of EV makers. With profitability in China weighed down by price-wary consumers, the company has sought to strengthen its foothold in foreign markets.

BYD’s chief executive has acknowledged that the company’s earlier technology lead has narrowed, pointing to a 120,000-strong engineering team and upcoming upgrades to maintain competitiveness. Analysts have projected total BYD sales near 5.3 million units in 2026, though trade barriers and tighter scrutiny on discounting could decide the margins and market share.

Looking ahead, BYD has set an overseas delivery goal of 1.5 million to 1.6 million units for 2026, reflecting confidence in international expansion despite mounting trade tensions. Whether Tesla can bounce back to regain the largest share of the global EV market remains unpredictable but not impossible, depending on several factors including favorable local administration, customer-friendly policies and timely innovations.

The probability of Tesla’s recovery also depends on the performance of immediate competitors like BYD and emerging Chinese brands that continue pressuring margins through aggressive pricing. For now, BYD stands as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, a position that validates its two-decade strategy of vertical integration, product diversification and global expansion.