BWH Hotels Launches First International Brand in Yenagoa

BWH Hotels celebrated the official launch of Best Western Plus at the Oxbow Lake in Yenagoa, Nigeria, during October 2025 with a high-profile event attended by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Douye Diri. The property marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion across Africa.

Originally opened in December 2024, the hotel represents the first internationally branded accommodation facility in Yenagoa. Located near the picturesque Oxbow Lake, the property offers premium amenities including a spa, a Chinese restaurant, and an outdoor poolside bar.

Wytze Vandenberg, Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at BWH Hotels, described the opening as an important benchmark for the company. He emphasized that the African continent represents a key priority region for growth and the Yenagoa property strengthens their footprint while bringing more choice and value to over 65 million loyalty members.

The launch underscores BWH Hotels’ commitment to delivering elevated hospitality experiences in high-growth markets across the continent. Key industry stakeholders joined the celebration, recognizing the investment’s importance to Bayelsa State’s tourism and business infrastructure.

BWH Hotels plans to unveil four additional properties across Africa within the next three months. The company has scheduled six to eight more openings for 2026, demonstrating aggressive expansion in the region.

Best Western Premier McDons Skye Hotel in Owerri, Nigeria, targets an October 2025 opening. Dembesh Hotel, WorldHotels Distinctive in Juba, South Sudan, aims for a November 2025 launch date.

Best Western Plus Ambience Hotel Ikeja in Lagos, Nigeria, expects to open in December 2025. Best Western Premier Breeze in Cotonou, Benin, targets a January 2026 debut.

These developments highlight BWH Hotels’ strategic focus on Africa as a growth region. The company commits to offering diverse hospitality options tailored to both local and international travelers across various market segments.

BWH Hotels operates as a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies: WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, and SureStay Hotels. The enterprise operates approximately 4,300 hotels across over 100 countries and territories worldwide.

The company’s portfolio spans 18 brands across every chain scale segment from economy to luxury. This diversity allows BWH Hotels to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market, providing flexibility in brand positioning and service offerings.

The Yenagoa property provides accommodation near one of the region’s notable natural landmarks. The hotel’s Chinese restaurant offers Asian cuisine options previously unavailable in the immediate area, expanding dining choices for residents and visitors.

The spa facility caters to wellness-focused travelers and locals seeking premium relaxation services. The outdoor bar by the pool creates a social gathering space that combines leisure with the property’s natural lakeside setting.

BWH Hotels’ expansion strategy focuses on emerging African markets where international hospitality brands remain underrepresented. The company identifies opportunities in state capitals and commercial hubs across West, East, and Central Africa.

The presence of former President Jonathan and Governor Diri at the launch ceremony signals governmental support for foreign investment in Nigeria’s hospitality sector. Their attendance reflects the state government’s interest in attracting quality tourism infrastructure to Bayelsa.

The rapid expansion timeline with ten to twelve properties launching within fifteen months demonstrates BWH Hotels’ confidence in African market potential. The company targets both business and leisure travelers as the continent’s middle class expands and intra-African travel increases.