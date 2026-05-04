Buying Galamsey Gold at a Loss: Analyst Calls Out Ghana’s Policy Contradiction

A policy analyst is pressing the government to confront what he describes as a costly and self-defeating contradiction at the heart of Ghana’s gold purchasing strategy, warning that the state cannot simultaneously fight illegal mining and financially sustain the market for it.

Alfred Appiah’s intervention follows the release of the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) 2025 audited financial statements, which confirmed a net loss of GH¢8.8 billion under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP). When the discontinued Gold-for-Oil component is added, the total loss from Ghana’s gold programmes rises to over GH¢9 billion for the year.

Paul Bleboo, the BoG’s Head of Gold Management, acknowledged that the total gross loss from the DGPP reached GH¢21 billion, though he put the net cost borne directly by the central bank at GH¢9.1 billion after accounting for related programme revenues, framing that figure as the price of macroeconomic stability Ghana achieved during the year.

Appiah does not dispute the reserve-building objective. His challenge is narrower but pointed: if illegal mining remains prevalent, and galamsey gold is entering the formal buying system through the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), the state is effectively creating a guaranteed market for output it is simultaneously trying to suppress, and absorbing financial losses on top.

He describes the situation as potential policy incoherence, arguing that it begins to look contradictory to pursue an aggressive anti-galamsey agenda while simultaneously ramping up gold purchases from the small-scale sector, where illegal mining thrives, given that enforcement gaps and regulatory weaknesses make clean separation between licensed and unlicensed output difficult in practice.

The financial mechanics reinforce the concern. Buying gold at prices that do not fully cover aggregation, logistics, timing, and pricing risks can erode trading capital rapidly. Data indicates Ghana has historically sold its gold at a discount of 3 to 5 percent on the international market, meaning even during periods of elevated global gold prices, the effective realised price has remained below spot. When losses accumulate at this scale, the burden ultimately falls back on the public through recapitalisation of state institutions.

Appiah argues the incentive structure is also problematic. When illegal miners can find ready buyers for their output despite operating outside the law, the deterrent effect of enforcement is weakened. A state purchasing programme, however well-intentioned, risks functioning as a floor price guarantee for irregular production.

He has also warned that if the government’s defence is that galamsey would continue regardless of whether the state buys gold from the artisanal sector, then that reasoning should be stated plainly. “We should accept that reality and stop the pretense,” he said.

The BoG has maintained that the DGPP is a policy instrument rather than a commercial operation, and that its losses reflect the real cost of stabilising an economy under severe stress. The results lend some credibility to that argument: Ghana’s gross international reserves rose from approximately US$9.1 billion to US$13.8 billion in 2025, and the cedi appreciated sharply during the year.

But Appiah’s position is that the financial losses and the persistence of galamsey should not be allowed to coexist within the same policy framework indefinitely. “If the state cannot stop galamsey now, it should not also be buying galamsey gold, recording losses, and then needing to recapitalise the Bank of Ghana and the GoldBod as a result,” he said.

He has further warned that without a blockchain-based traceability system operating at mine level, Ghana will struggle to credibly sell gold into premium international markets, where environmental standards and chain-of-custody requirements are increasingly enforced.

The debate puts pressure on government to articulate how it intends to reconcile two objectives that currently appear to be working against each other: aggressive reserve accumulation through gold purchases, and a credible, enforcement-backed campaign against illegal mining.