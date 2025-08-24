Buyers Risk Losing Vehicles Without Proper Documentation, Legal Expert Warns

Ghanaians purchasing second-hand vehicles face significant risks if they fail to verify spare keys and ownership documents, a prominent legal practitioner has cautioned.

Inusah Fuseini, former Roads and Highways Minister and private legal counsel, warned that inadequate verification could expose buyers to vehicle seizures when cars are later discovered to be stolen property.

Speaking on the growing concern over stolen vehicles entering Ghana’s market, Fuseini highlighted how criminals exploit delays between overseas theft reports and vehicle shipments. This gap allows stolen cars to pass through Ghanaian ports with seemingly legitimate documentation.

“Once duties are paid and shipment papers appear genuine, the authorities are satisfied,” Fuseini explained. “That is why it is vital for individuals to take verification seriously.”

The legal expert identified two critical warning signs that buyers must watch for. Missing vehicle titles represent the most serious red flag, as these documents establish rightful ownership and transaction history.

“The title is crucial. It shows the rightful owner, whether the vehicle was sold by auction or transfer. Without it, you are at risk,” he said.

Incomplete key sets pose another significant concern. When sellers provide only one key while retaining others, it suggests the original owner maintains access to the vehicle.

“If only one key is given while another remains with the previous owner, that should alert you that the rightful owner can easily track and reclaim the vehicle,” Fuseini noted.

He criticized casual street purchases without proper verification as fundamentally irresponsible. Such transactions leave buyers vulnerable when authorities eventually trace stolen vehicles.

“You cannot just assume you are safe. The law will not protect you if it turns out to be stolen,” the former minister emphasized.

His warning comes amid growing concerns from law enforcement about stolen vehicles flooding Ghana’s market. These cars often fuel underground trading networks across West Africa.

The legal expert urged potential buyers to conduct thorough due diligence before any purchase. Only comprehensive verification can protect consumers and maintain integrity within Ghana’s used vehicle sector.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation as the underground market shows signs of expansion throughout the sub-region.