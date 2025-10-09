Businessman Submits Evidence Against Supreme Court Justice to CID

A private citizen has handed over documents to Ghana’s Criminal Investigation Department alleging that a Supreme Court Justice and a National Security official conspired to interfere with the high profile ambulance procurement trial that ended earlier this year.

Daniel Ofori-Atta met with senior CID officials on Wednesday, submitting what he described as evidence of collusion between Justice Yonny Kulendi and Richard Jakpa, who was acquitted alongside Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the controversial case.

Speaking exclusively to Asaase News after the meeting, Ofori-Atta confirmed he appeared with his lawyer, Kwame Boateng, and provided a detailed written statement along with supporting documents to investigators. The CID’s Deputy Director-General and Director of Operations received the materials, which reportedly include court rulings, trial proceedings, and WhatsApp messages.

The documents center on events from June 2024, when Jakpa testified under cross examination by the Director of Public Prosecutions. According to Ofori-Atta’s petition, those proceedings revealed what he characterizes as critical admissions suggesting improper communication between Jakpa and then Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, allegedly facilitated by Justice Kulendi.

Among the evidence submitted were WhatsApp exchanges showing 68 messages sent from Jakpa to Dame. Ofori-Atta claims the exchanges, which were tendered as evidence during the trial on June 18, 2024, demonstrate that Jakpa obtained Dame’s phone number from Justice Kulendi, who is reportedly Jakpa’s cousin.

The allegations, if proven, would represent serious breaches of judicial ethics and potentially criminal conduct. But they remain unverified claims at this stage, with investigations only now beginning and no charges filed against either man.

The petition stems from the ambulance procurement trial, which became one of Ghana’s most politically charged legal cases. Jakpa stood trial alongside Ato Forson, then Minority Leader, over the purchase of ambulances that prosecutors alleged were defective. The case ended with acquittals after Dame, the prosecutor, withdrew charges under controversial circumstances.

During the trial, revelations emerged about contact between Jakpa and Dame that sparked widespread debate about prosecutorial conduct and judicial independence. Those revelations now form the basis of Ofori-Atta’s complaint to the CID.

According to the petition, Jakpa allegedly sought Justice Kulendi’s help on January 18, 2022, shortly after being arraigned. The document claims Kulendi went to Dame’s office requesting that his cousin be permitted to go home despite not satisfying bail conditions, an allegation that neither Justice Kulendi nor Jakpa has publicly addressed.

The petition further alleges that when Dame declined Jakpa’s subsequent attempts to meet, Justice Kulendi allegedly arranged at least four meetings at his residence where Jakpa was secretly invited. The purpose of these gatherings, according to Ofori-Atta’s account, was to pressure Dame to either stop the prosecution or ensure Jakpa’s acquittal at the no case submission stage.

Ofori-Atta emphasizes in his petition that apart from courtroom encounters and the alleged meetings at Justice Kulendi’s residence, Dame never met Jakpa anywhere else. This detail, he argues, demonstrates the calculated nature of the alleged interference.

The businessman characterizes the alleged conduct as not only dishonorable but potentially criminal under Ghana’s Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960. He’s requested that the CID investigate thoroughly and take appropriate prosecutorial action if the allegations are substantiated.

Justice Kulendi remains on the Supreme Court bench and has not publicly responded to the allegations. Jakpa, now serving as Director of Operations at the National Security Secretariat, also hasn’t commented on the petition. Dame, who left office when the government changed hands, has similarly remained silent on the new allegations.

The CID acknowledged receipt of Ofori-Atta’s documents and expressed appreciation for his cooperation, according to the petitioner. Investigators assured him that the probe would continue, though no timeline was provided for completing the investigation or determining whether charges might be filed.

The case raises fundamental questions about judicial conduct and the integrity of Ghana’s justice system. If the allegations prove accurate, they would suggest that a sitting Supreme Court Justice used his position to influence criminal proceedings involving a family member, a scenario that would demand serious institutional responses.

However, it’s equally important to note that allegations, no matter how detailed, don’t constitute proof. Justice Kulendi enjoys the presumption of innocence, as does Jakpa, and both deserve fair treatment as investigations proceed.

Ofori-Atta has also petitioned President John Mahama for Justice Kulendi’s removal from the bench, a separate process governed by Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. That petition adds political dimensions to what’s already a legally complex and sensitive matter.

The ambulance trial itself ended amid controversy when Dame withdrew charges against Ato Forson and the other accused persons. Critics questioned the timing and motivations behind that decision, while supporters argued it reflected proper prosecutorial discretion given weaknesses in the evidence.

Those earlier controversies now intertwine with the new allegations against Justice Kulendi and Jakpa, creating a tangled web of legal and ethical questions that the CID must navigate carefully. The investigation’s outcome could have significant implications for judicial accountability and public confidence in Ghana’s courts.

For now, the matter rests with investigators who must determine whether the evidence supports the serious allegations made in Ofori-Atta’s petition. That process will likely take months and require careful examination of court records, witness interviews, and the WhatsApp exchanges that form a key part of the complaint.