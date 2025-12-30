Businessman at Center of Ghana Gold Aggregation Controversy Faces Parliamentary Scrutiny

A businessman identified as Alhaji Rashid Bawa Namoro has become the focal point of intensifying debate over Ghana’s gold aggregation arrangements following allegations that his company holds exclusive purchasing rights worth billions of dollars. Bawa Rock Limited, reportedly owned by Bawa Namoro, has been licensed as the sole aggregator authorized by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to purchase artisanal and small scale gold nationwide on behalf of the state.

Parliamentary opposition members claim the arrangement has facilitated gold purchases exceeding $10 billion over approximately nine months through this single private entity. The Minority bloc argues that concentrating aggregation rights in one company creates a monopoly in a sector traditionally sustained by multiple buyers and competitive pricing mechanisms.

Under the reported structure, Bawa Rock Limited serves as the exclusive conduit through which artisanal gold is aggregated before transfer to GoldBod and ultimately to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for reserve purposes. Every miner, dealer, landowner, and small scale producer must reportedly channel gold through this single intermediary before reaching state institutions.

The scale and exclusivity of this mandate have drawn intense public and parliamentary scrutiny. Opposition legislators submitted seven formal questions to relevant authorities seeking clarification on the licensing process, beneficial ownership structure, selection criteria, and rationale for creating what they characterize as a deliberate monopoly. These questions reportedly remain inadequately answered.

Parliamentary Minority Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, publicly challenged the arrangement during a Monday, December 29, 2025 press briefing in Accra. He emphasized concerns that eliminating competition undermines fair pricing, transparency, and protection against rent seeking in Ghana’s gold sector.

Limited public information exists about Bawa Namoro’s background, business history, or professional credentials. Searches of public records, corporate registries, and business databases yield minimal verifiable details about his prior commercial activities, educational background, or emergence as a major player in Ghana’s gold aggregation sector.

The businessman reportedly operates from the Tang Palace area of Accra, a reference to a four star hotel and business district located in the South Airport Residential Area along Borstal Avenue. Opposition legislators claim Bawa Rock Limited’s headquarters operates under heavy military guard, though no official explanation has been provided for the reported security presence.

Tang Palace Hotel opened in 2016 as a boutique property offering business conference facilities, accommodations, and restaurant services. The district surrounding the hotel includes residential properties, commercial offices, and other hospitality establishments. Whether Bawa Namoro maintains business operations directly at the hotel or in nearby offices remains unclear from available public information.

Unconfirmed reports circulating publicly suggest possible connections between Bawa Namoro and senior government officials. These allegations have not been independently verified through official records, corporate filings, or government statements. Representatives of the presidency, GoldBod, and the Bank of Ghana have declined commenting on such claims.

The Minority’s concerns emerged alongside controversy triggered by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessment indicating Ghana may have incurred losses estimated at $214 million under the Gold for Reserves programme during the first nine months of 2025. The Fund characterized this development as a potential threat to economic stability.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has rejected these findings, clarifying that the board does not charge off taker fees and that its mandate is limited to purchasing, assaying, and exporting gold on behalf of the central bank. He emphasized that all gold trading and sales decisions remain the sole responsibility of BoG.

Opposition legislators argue the current model concentrates power in private intermediaries while shifting focus from reserve building toward speculative trading. They contend that under the original Gold for Reserves program design introduced during a previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Ghana’s reserves grew from 8.7 tonnes to 31 tonnes within two years without reported losses.

The Minority calculates that reserves have grown only marginally from 31 tonnes to 38 tonnes under the current arrangement despite large gold volumes passing through GoldBod. They attribute this stagnation to the involvement of private intermediaries and a trading oriented approach rather than reserve accumulation strategy.

Environmental concerns form another dimension of opposition criticism. Legislators argue that GoldBod lacks capacity to meet Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) gold traceability standards, potentially transforming the system into what they describe as state sanctioned laundering for gold sourced from illegal mining operations.

Opposition members warn that forest reserves face degradation, rivers suffer mercury and cyanide pollution, and cocoa farms experience destruction while GoldBod purchases gold without adequate sourcing verification. They propose emergency measures including suspending mining permits in forest reserves and introducing blockchain based, mine level traceability for all gold purchased under the scheme.

Neither the Bank of Ghana nor GoldBod leadership has publicly addressed the Minority’s specific allegations about Bawa Rock Limited’s role or responded to demands for disclosure regarding beneficial ownership and selection processes. Government officials have similarly not commented on unverified reports suggesting connections between company ownership and senior administration members.

The Minority demands establishing a parliamentary ad hoc investigative committee with subpoena powers to examine contracts, licenses, and intermediary arrangements. Opposition legislators seek full public disclosure of pricing formulas, fee structures, foreign exchange mechanisms, and aggregator selection criteria used in GoldBod operations.

Oppong Nkrumah explained that GoldBod pays small scale miners at global market prices benchmarked to foreign exchange bureau rates to remain competitive. However, when GoldBod subsequently sells dollar proceeds from offshore buyers back to the Bank of Ghana, transactions occur at weaker interbank rates. This structure passes exchange rate losses directly to the central bank while protecting GoldBod’s financial position.

The Minority insists this design creates systemic losses rather than market fluctuation problems. If the IMF reported $214 million in losses for nine months, opposition legislators calculate the full year total could approach $300 million. They argue the arrangement prioritizes intermediary protection over state financial interests.

GoldBod previously projected a surplus of at least 600 million cedis in the 2025 financial year, contradicting IMF loss assessments. The board maintains it operates transparently within its mandate, though critics argue that claiming profitability while the central bank absorbs exchange rate losses obscures the program’s true financial impact on state coffers.

The Minority has appealed to civil society organizations, traditional leaders, faith groups, labor unions, student bodies, and diaspora communities to demand accountability. Opposition legislators characterize the issue as transcending partisan politics, framing it as a fundamental question about whether Ghana protects natural resource wealth for current and future generations.

Oppong Nkrumah warned that proven negligence or corruption must lead to prosecutions and recovery of public funds. The opposition insists that without transparency and competitive processes, the gold aggregation scheme risks undermining public trust while potentially worsening environmental destruction linked to mining activities.

The coming weeks will test Parliament’s willingness to subject the Gold for Reserves programme to cross party scrutiny. The Minority maintains that until questions about Bawa Rock Limited’s selection, Bawa Namoro’s beneficial ownership, and the monopoly arrangement receive satisfactory public answers, the entire GoldBod scheme’s integrity remains in doubt.

Industry observers note that Ghana’s artisanal and small scale mining sector has historically operated through networks of licensed buying agents, dealers, and aggregators who compete for miners’ business. This competition traditionally provided market based pricing mechanisms and alternative outlets when individual buyers offered unfavorable terms.

Concentrating all purchases through a single entity fundamentally alters this market structure. Without competitive alternatives, miners potentially face reduced negotiating power regarding pricing, payment terms, and transaction conditions. The arrangement also creates a single point of failure where operational disruptions, financial difficulties, or governance problems at one company could paralyze the entire artisanal gold supply chain.

The lack of publicly available information about Bawa Namoro’s selection process, contractual terms, performance guarantees, and oversight mechanisms compounds these concerns. Transparency advocates argue that contracts involving billions of dollars in public resources require rigorous public disclosure, competitive procurement, and ongoing parliamentary oversight.