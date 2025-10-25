Business Woman Rejects NDC’s GH¢90,000 Offer, Demands GH¢462,000 Compensation

...Accuses Asuogyaman Constituency Chairman of Forcibly Taking Her Land to Build Party Office at Atimpoku

The Asuogyaman Constituency branch of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region is facing serious backlash over allegations of forcibly taking land legally acquired by the Chief Executive Officer of Connie Shapes Fashion, Madam Comfort Diku, to construct its constituency office at Atimpoku.

The land in dispute, located at the Ganakpoe or Glover area at Atimpoku near the Asuogyaman District Assembly, has become the center of tension and confusion within the constituency.

According to reports, the NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Bright Sikanku, allegedly hired a bulldozer to demolish a wall and building materials belonging to Madam Diku to pave the way for the construction of the party’s new office and Women’s Development Bank under the NDC government reset agenda.

In his response, Mr. Sikanku denied wrongdoing, stating that an injunction had been placed on the land by another party, forcing the NDC to halt the project, which was already 70% complete.

He also claimed the party legally acquired the land from the Chief of Atimpoku and Benkuhene of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V, for GH¢6,000 and had an indenture as proof of ownership.

Mr. Sikanku confirmed knowledge of the demolition.

He claimed that when the party approached the Chief of Atimpoku for land, the chief said the area belonged to the Asuogyaman District Assembly, and that he had no objection to the party using it.

He said the NDC later acquired the land from the chief at a cost of GH¢6,000, with a signed indenture serving as proof of ownership. He denied Madam Diku’s ownership claim, insisting the party followed due process.

However, documents obtained by this outlet contradict the NDC’s claim, showing that Madam Comfort Diku legally leased the same land through a binding agreement signed on January 19, 2024.

The lease was executed between the Chief of Atimpoku and Benkuhene of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V (the lessor), the Omanhene of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III (confirming party), and Madam Diku (the lessee).

The agreement was facilitated by lawyers from Paintsil, Paintsil & Co., Goshen Chambers, Adabraka, and accompanied by an official receipt from the Aduana Abrade Royal Family of Benkum Division, Atimpoku.

Double sale of land at Atimpoku

The investigation uncovered a situation where the land in question was sold to multiple people including the Asuogyaman NDC, with some sales being made under questionable circumstances, and the land being resold after being sold to others.

The issue is that the same plots of land were sold to multiple individuals in Atimpoku , a problem known as double land transactions.

The continous practice in Atimpoku have the negative a impact on the investment climate and had led to many legal disputes over the land acquisition in the area.

Madam Diku’s Ordeal

Speaking to journalists, Madam Comfort Diku explained that she acquired two plots of land to build a fashion and youth training center aimed at empowering young people through skills development.

She narrated that after erecting a wall and gathering building materials, she received a distress call from her sister, informing her that thugs allegedly acting on the orders of the NDC Asuogyaman Constituency Chairman and Asuogyaman MP, Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, had destroyed her property.

Videos and pictures reportedly show the demolished wall and building materials dumped on the site.

According to Madam Diku, she later confronted the MP, who expressed regret over the destruction but claimed the act was authorized by the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Bright Sikanku.

The MP allegedly assured her he had not personally instructed the demolition but would ensure she was compensated.

She stated that Hon. Ampem promised to reimburse her for the GH¢162,000 worth of destroyed materials and negotiate to buy the land, valued at GH¢300,000 (GH¢150,000 per plot).

However, after submitting her estimates through Mr. Sikanku, she was shocked to learn that the MP had approved only GH¢50,000 as full compensation for both the damage and the land.

“I told them I would not accept GH¢50,000 because it was a cheat. My total cost for the land and the damage is GH¢462,000,” she declared.

Dispute Over Receipt and Alleged Betrayal

Madam Diku further alleged that her sister, Madam Margaret Diku, and her husband, Mr. Michael Asiedu, betrayed her by secretly giving the original land payment receipt she left in their care through one Naa God to the MP and the Constituency Chairman without her consent.

She said this receipt is now being used by the MP and party officials to justify their ownership claim. According to her, her sister later admitted receiving GH¢90,000 from the MP through one Naa God to hand over to her—an offer she has outrightly rejected.

But in an interview with this news outlet, Madam Margaret Diku who is serving in position as Asuogyaman Constituency Women’s Organizer of the NDC stated that her decision to give the original land payment receipt Madam Comfort Diku left in their care through one Naa God to the MP and the Constituency Chairman was stemmed from the persistence denial of the Chief of Atimpoku that he hasn’t sold the land to Madam Comfort Diku.

She statedthat “It is not our intention to betray my junior sister Madam Comfort Diku.

“Our reasons to give out the original to the leadership of the NDC in Asuogyaman stemned from the way and manner Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V was claiming to Bright Sikanku and his followers to the effect that he hasn’t sold the land to my sister,” she clarified.

She added that “It that was the reasons for which we had made a photo copy of the original land payment receipt of Madam Comfort Diku and give to Naa God to send to the MP and Bright Sikanku,which serves as proof of ownership.

Appeal to NDC Leadership

The visibly distressed business woman has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Eastern Regional leadership of the NDC and National Executive committee of the NDC to intervene in the matter.

“I believe President Mahama and the national leadership of the NDC will not allow me to lose my land to a party I have supported and voted for,” Madam Diku lamented.