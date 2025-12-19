Business titans and AI pioneers dominate New African’s “100 Most Influential Africans” 2025 List

New African magazine has today unveiled the 2025 edition of its annual “100 Most Influential Africans” list. This year, Business and Finance overtakes the Creative category, highlighting how the continent’s dynamic business community continues to shape its agenda.

New African magazine’s annual listing of the year’s 100 Most Influential Africans celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world over the past year.

“From our feedback, this list has become more than a ranking; for many, it is life-changing recognition,” says Anver Versi, Editor of New African. “This year, we are seeing a trend of Africans articulating their own philosophical undercurrents at a time of global confusion. Whether it is in AI ethics or the arts, these individuals are reclaiming the African narrative”

Highlights from the Most Influential Africans 2025:

Reflecting a maturing economic landscape, this section features robust survivors alongside influential new faces. Notable entries include , the new President of Afreximbank, and , the Tunisian investor renowned for his “magic touch” in scaling global ventures. AI Ownership & Sovereignty: Reflecting the times we live in, this year’s technology section is dominated by figures active in the global development of Artificial Intelligence. These leaders are developing African-specific AI solutions to tackle unique continental challenges, ensuring Africa is a creator, not just a consumer, of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

The Creatives section continues strong with the second most entries. Perhaps the most notable personality in this year’s ranking is , the Nigerian-British sculptor who won the highly prestigious 2025 Turner Prize. Kalu is the first person with severe learning difficulties to win this prize, inspiring hundreds of thousands with similar disabilities to explore their capabilities. Political Breakthrough in New York: A surprise inclusion is Zohran Mamdani, of Ugandan heritage, who was recently elected Mayor of New York. Given his family’s African credentials, he is seen as a key supporter for the African cause in the US.

Quick Stats:

32 African Nations Represented

64 Men and 36 Women listed

Categories in Numbers: Business 21 Change Makers 9 Creatives 19 Public office 15 Sports 13 Technology 8 Thinkers and Opinion Shapers 15



Top 5 Countries Represented: Nigeria 21 South Africa 10 Kenya 7 Ghana 7 Tunisia 5



The full list is now available at https://100.newafricanmagazine.com/.

Read the full issue of New African here.