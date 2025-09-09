Business Leaders Share Hard-Hitting Growth Strategies at IATF2025

African entrepreneurs received uncompromising business advice during a packed masterclass at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 in Algiers, with speakers emphasizing market intelligence and resilience over conventional wisdom.

Dr. Olumide Abimbola Ajayi, Executive Director and CEO of the Africa Leadership Forum, led what attendees described as a reality-check session for business leaders navigating Africa’s dynamic markets during the continental trade event.

The fourth edition of IATF2025, running from September 4-10 in Algiers, Algeria, has attracted nearly 40,000 visitors from over 140 countries to discuss trade opportunities across the continent’s $3.5 trillion market.

“Business is war. Know your rivals, or they’ll neutralise you,” Ajayi told participants, illustrating his point with the story of a challenger soda brand that captured significant market share by offering slightly larger, more accessible products than established competitors.

The session emphasized strategic market analysis over product attachment. Ajayi urged entrepreneurs to study markets with precision rather than falling in love with their own products, a mindset he argued separates successful businesses from failed ventures.

Adaptability emerged as a central theme, with Ajayi highlighting a snack manufacturer that survived price volatility by maintaining packaging consistency while adjusting portion sizes. “You can’t be timeless, but you can keep reinventing,” he explained, framing such changes as strategic design rather than deceptive practices.

Environmental and social responsibility received particular attention, with Ajayi warning that modern buyers increasingly demand transparency regarding sourcing practices, labor conditions, waste management, and plastic usage. “The brands that build environmental and social sensitivity into operations will win contracts, not just likes,” he stated.

Governance structures drew sharp focus, especially regarding family-run enterprises that form the backbone of African commerce. “Don’t hire people you can’t fire,” Ajayi advised, noting that professional management systems often suffer when family involvement lacks proper boundaries and accountability measures.

The discussion addressed scaling beyond domestic markets, with Ajayi challenging entrepreneurs to think continentally. “Your country isn’t your territory. If your product works in three markets, plan for 20. The mindset shift comes first,” he told the audience.

Financial discipline received perhaps the strongest emphasis, with warnings about premature lifestyle upgrades undermining business growth. “Delay gratification, or growth will outrun you,” Ajayi cautioned, advocating for reinvestment in ventures before personal enrichment.

The masterclass reflects broader themes at IATF2025, where organizers expect over 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors to generate trade and investment deals exceeding previous editions, supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area’s vision of increased intra-continental commerce.

The previous IATF edition in Cairo witnessed $43.8 billion in trade and investment deals, demonstrating the event’s significant economic impact across African markets.

Ajayi’s message resonated with entrepreneurs seeking practical guidance for navigating competitive landscapes. His emphasis on hard truths over motivational rhetoric aligned with the fair’s focus on concrete business opportunities rather than theoretical discussions.

The session concluded with a clear message about Africa’s business future: sustainable growth will belong to entrepreneurs willing to confront uncomfortable realities and implement systematic changes rather than relying on optimism alone.