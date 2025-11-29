Business Leaders Honored at Eighth Ghana Industry CEO Awards Ceremony

Ghana’s top business executives gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday evening for the eighth edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards, where companies across multiple sectors received recognition for leadership excellence and innovation.

The Business Executive Media Group organized the black tie event, which brought together corporate leaders, government officials and international dignitaries. Labour consultant Austin Gamey and development consultant Lesley Casely Hayford attended alongside Sierra Leone High Commissioner Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba.

Gamey commended the private sector’s collective achievements, emphasizing the link between visionary corporate leadership, industrial harmony and national development. The High Commissioner brought a message of international collaboration, highlighting the award winning companies as benchmarks of excellence and expressing desire for stronger economic ties between Ghana and Sierra Leone.

The awards recognize chief executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and significant contributions to their industries. Winners emerged from a rigorous selection process involving expert research and industry data analysis.

Honored companies spanned diverse sectors including Iconic Events for event planning, Cargill Ghana Limited for sustainable agriculture, and Garden View Technologies Ghana Limited for electronic security. Nature Solutions Limited received recognition in waste management while Daniel Tech Limited won in information technology.

Publishing sector honors went to Ghana Publishing Company Limited, with Major Royal Venture recognized in printing. Aquatic Foods Limited earned the fish processing industry award and South Akyim Rural Bank won in rural banking. The National Beekeepers Association received the trade association award.

SanlamAllianz was honored in the insurance sector while SCAB Pharmacy won for e pharmacy and health services. Accord Industries Services received recognition as an industry safety equipment supplier and Digital Mogo Tech Solutions earned the digital marketing award.

EAP Consult Limited won the engineering consultancy category. Primary Care Innovators and Ghana Health Service’s Tain District Hospital both received healthcare innovation awards, with the latter recognized for transformational primary care innovation. Mind Snacks won in snack foods production.

Dr Stephen Clark Bandoh, honored in the pharmaceutical sector, said the accolade recognizes the collective dedication of the entire SCAB Pharmacy team. Our vision has always been to build a patient centric pharmacy model that Ghana can be proud of, he stated.

Elizabeth Okoro of Mind Snacks said the company was thrilled to be recognized. This fuels our passion to deliver quality and creativity in everything we do, she added.

Dr Papa Benin, Managing Director of Stark Energy Limited, received honors in the engineering consulting leadership category. Voted by the public as the Most Respected CEO in Engineering Consulting, Benin brings over 20 years of expertise in project development, crude oil refinery implementation and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) operations.

His portfolio includes landmark projects such as the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs, Tema Oil Refinery and the Sentuo Crude Oil Refinery. A certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Project Management Professional, Benin has introduced cutting edge engineering solutions and asset integrity technologies to Ghana’s offshore petroleum operations.

Benin lectures at Regional Maritime University and the University of Cape Coast Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, shaping the next generation of engineers across West Africa. His educational background spans Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Sweden and the United States.

The awards citation highlighted Benin’s role in redefining the modern chief executive by harmonizing purpose with profit. His recognition demonstrated how sustainable corporate success drives tangible national development.

Beyond award presentations, the evening provided networking and dialogue opportunities among Ghana’s business leadership. The Business Executive Media Group described the event as underscoring the power of collaborative leadership.

The Business Executive Media Group operates as a leading pan African media entity renowned for high caliber business journalism and event management. Through its flagship publication, The Business Executive magazine, and a portfolio of prestigious events, the group fosters professional networks, elevates leadership standards and promotes institutional excellence across the continent.

The eighth Ghana Industry CEO Awards concluded with attendees expressing renewed commitment to corporate excellence and national development. The ceremony marked another milestone in recognizing and celebrating leaders driving innovation and growth across Ghana’s diverse economic sectors.