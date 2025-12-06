Business Leaders Demand Regulatory Reform to Unlock Ghana’s Private Sector Potential

Ghana’s economic future depends on transforming public sector agencies from regulatory obstacles into development partners, business leaders and policy experts have warned following research showing compliance costs consume up to 40 percent of enterprise revenue.

Seth Adjei Baah, former president of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Peter Bismark Kwofie, executive director of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, are leading calls for comprehensive reform of Ghana’s regulatory framework to support rather than stifle entrepreneurial growth.

The concerns gained prominence at ILAPI’s High-Level Business Regulatory Dialogue held in Accra on November 27, where research findings revealed the crippling impact of regulatory burdens on micro, small and medium enterprises that account for 92 percent of Ghana’s businesses and contribute nearly 70 percent to national GDP.

Baah argued that government agencies must recognize their role as partners in national development through private sector support rather than adversaries making business operations difficult. He emphasized that education, clear guidance and hands-on assistance are crucial for entrepreneurs to flourish within legal frameworks.

The former GNCCI president highlighted how excessive fines and convoluted regulations push businesses into the informal economy, depriving government of legitimate tax revenue while undermining enterprise sustainability. Drawing from his experience as former board chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Baah cited examples of hoteliers facing exorbitant compliance fees that sometimes force closures.

Baah stressed that regulatory bodies should act as mentors and guides helping businesses comply rather than simply enforcing rules punitively. He urged officials to work directly with enterprises at operational sites to ensure proper procedures are followed from the start.

ILAPI’s ten-month research conducted between 2024 and 2025 surveyed 600 MSMEs across manufacturing, ICT and tourism sectors. The findings paint a stark picture of regulatory dysfunction that threatens Ghana’s development trajectory and drives young entrepreneurs to seek opportunities abroad rather than invest domestically.

Kwofie warned that Ghana’s current regulatory landscape, characterized by excessive costs, unpredictability and complexity, actively stifles entrepreneurship, deters investment and limits opportunities for youth. He stressed that clear, simple, predictable and efficient rules enable business success while excessive, inconsistent and costly regulations slow innovation and reduce investment.

The research revealed that the average MSME spends 1,030 cedis to register a business, 1,275 cedis to secure permits from metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, and up to 10,100 cedis to acquire necessary licenses. Some firms reported costs reaching 20,000 cedis for full compliance.

Beyond direct expenses, delays compound the burden significantly. The study found that 40.8 percent of MSMEs waited more than a month to receive registration certificates despite official timelines of 14 working days. Those avoiding middlemen known as goro boys waited even longer, sometimes six months or more, effectively creating what researchers termed a tax on formal entrepreneurship.

ILAPI identified job creation impacts as particularly alarming. If businesses spend 30 percent of working capital or profits on regulatory compliance, each enterprise loses the ability to employ at least three additional workers. With over one million MSMEs operating in Ghana, this translates to a potential loss of three million jobs annually.

The research also revealed that 57.3 percent of surveyed MSMEs were operating without required licenses at the time of the study. Kwofie explained that regulatory burdens have become so heavy that many businesses prefer remaining invisible to avoid compliance costs, undermining revenue mobilization and weakening investor confidence.

Manufacturing firms must navigate 13 separate laws and agencies while tourism and ICT businesses face lengthy lists of sector-specific approvals. Agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Office of the Registrar of Companies, Ghana National Fire Service, Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, MMDAs, Ghana Tourism Authority and Public Health Authority often have overlapping mandates.

This institutional fragmentation leads to duplicative inspections, conflicting instructions and repeated payment demands that drain enterprise resources. Young people who spend years saving up to 10,000 dollars increasingly choose to fund migration abroad through dangerous routes rather than establish businesses in Ghana where regulatory requirements can consume nearly 30 percent of startup capital.

Baah cited instances where businesses overwhelmed by unreasonable charges resort to informal arrangements with government officials simply to survive, while those insisting on following proper procedures often face closure. He argued the system makes compliance unnecessarily difficult while failing to generate intended revenues.

At the November dialogue, Senior Presidential Staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah acknowledged government commitment to removing regulatory bottlenecks. She noted that entrepreneurs often rely on middlemen because many regulatory institutions remain difficult to reach or insufficiently visible to the public.

Jantuah stressed that despite the rise of digital platforms, more must be done to ensure inclusivity in business regulation. She emphasized that not all potential investors use social media and highlighted the need for direct engagement between regulatory bodies and business communities.

Kwofie called for greater collaboration, harmonized systems and seamless information sharing among regulatory bodies to improve the business environment. He warned that inefficiencies in the regulatory system slow investment inflows, weaken productivity and limit Ghana’s ability to drive economic integration and global competitiveness.

The ILAPI executive director emphasized that regulatory reform should not rest solely with government. Private sector must speak out, civil society must analyze challenges, and policymakers must listen and act. He urged reduction of administrative bureaucracy, elimination of duplicated requirements, and adoption of interoperability and automation with user-centered design guiding every digital reform.

The regulatory concerns emerge as government prepares its 2026 budget, with businesses hoping for concrete measures addressing compliance costs while maintaining necessary oversight. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has committed to comprehensive VAT reforms and digitalizing tax administration, though critics argue broader regulatory reform beyond taxation remains essential.

Both Baah and Kwofie are united in their call for streamlined procedures, reduction in redundant fees, and proactive support from public agencies to ensure businesses can grow sustainably. Their vision encompasses creating regulatory systems that guide rather than punish commercial operations.

The average MSME takes seven to ten years to transition from micro to small enterprise status, particularly within ICT manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. This sluggish progression rate reflects how heavily Ghana’s regulatory apparatus slows business development and prevents most enterprises from reaching their full potential.

Business leaders maintain that Ghana risks slowing its own development trajectory if regulatory pressures continue unchecked. Young entrepreneurs are increasingly diverting capital toward migration abroad rather than investing in local enterprises, representing a significant loss of human and financial resources.

The insights from leaders like Baah and Kwofie underscore that Ghana’s economic future depends on fostering genuine partnership between government and business. A truly collaborative relationship where regulatory bodies support enterprise development rather than simply enforce rules is essential for unlocking sustainable economic growth and creating widespread job opportunities.

As Ghana pursues expansion of its private sector and seeks to unleash entrepreneurial potential, the call for regulatory reform grows louder. The transformation of public agencies from regulatory obstacles into active development partners represents not merely a desirable policy adjustment but a fundamental requirement for national economic progress.