Business Leader Names Five Failures Blocking ECG Tariff Hike

Rev. John Awuni isn’t mincing words. The chairman of the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana has catalogued what he calls ECG’s “five sins,” a litany of failures so profound that approving electricity tariff increases would amount to rewarding incompetence while punishing consumers for management’s mistakes.

His petition to President John Dramani Mahama, cited by The High Street Journal, reads less like routine business correspondence and more like an indictment. It argues that before ECG receives permission to charge Ghanaians more for electricity, the company needs to stop hemorrhaging money through preventable losses, fix broken collection systems, upgrade failing infrastructure, eliminate corruption, and address localized theft that’s driving some district losses above 50%.

ECG’s technical and commercial losses stand at 32%, according to the Energy Commission’s April 2025 report, making it among Africa’s worst performers on this metric. President Mahama himself described this figure as unsustainable, stating that no utility company can survive with such losses and remain viable.

Each percentage point of loss translates to roughly GH¢400 to 500 million evaporating annually, according to Rev. Awuni’s petition. That’s not theoretical waste; it’s actual power generated, transmitted, and consumed that never gets paid for due to theft, meter tampering, billing errors, and infrastructure inefficiency.

The second failure Rev. Awuni highlights cuts even deeper into ECG’s financial viability. Between August 2023 and July 2024, ECG collected only 43% of total revenue it billed, despite recording total earnings of GH¢11.5 billion. Simply put, the company recovers less than half the money owed for power already consumed.

Rev. Awuni draws a vivid comparison: if a market woman ran her business this way, she’d close shop within a month. ECG’s under recoveries between August 2023 and July 2024 amounted to approximately GH¢13.6 billion with an average collection rate of only 43%, creating a revenue hemorrhage that no tariff increase can adequately address without fixing the underlying collection problems.

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy calculated this translates to approximately $67 million in uncollected revenue every month, money that should cover operational costs, debt service, and infrastructure maintenance but instead becomes bad debt accumulating on ECG’s books.

The third sin involves spectacular system failures that expose ECG’s technological fragility. The petition references a GH¢893 million vending system collapse in 2024 that left thousands of prepaid customers stranded while the company scrambled for days to restore normalcy. That incident revealed not just technical incompetence but absence of backup systems or redundancy planning that any critical infrastructure operator should maintain.

When your vending system crashes and you can’t quickly restore service, you’re admitting that operational planning failed at multiple levels simultaneously. Customers couldn’t purchase power, ECG couldn’t collect revenue, and the entire prepaid ecosystem that millions depend on simply stopped functioning. That’s not a minor glitch; it’s institutional failure.

Rev. Awuni’s fourth charge might be the most damaging: systematic corruption and weak governance. He points to Auditor General reports that repeatedly flag financial leakages and procurement irregularities within ECG, yet enforcement of sanctions remains virtually nonexistent. The petition states that without enforcing disallowance and surcharge provisions, waste continues unchecked.

This creates perverse incentives. If officials can approve inflated contracts, mismanage funds, or facilitate theft without facing consequences, why would behavior change? Tariff increases in this environment simply provide more money to mismanage rather than fixing the governance problems that enable mismanagement.

The fifth failure involves wildly unequal district performance, with some ECG districts recording losses exceeding 40 to 50%. Rev. Awuni argues this constitutes evidence of localized theft and possible collusion between staff and customers. The variation itself is telling; if some districts maintain reasonable loss levels while others bleed money, the problem isn’t systemic infrastructure but localized corruption that technology and enforcement could target.

Taken together, these failures paint a utility company in crisis. ECG loses a third of its product before sale, collects less than half of what it bills, suffers system crashes that halt operations, operates under governance so weak that corruption flourishes unchecked, and tolerates district level theft that drives losses to catastrophic levels in specific locations.

Rev. Awuni’s argument is straightforward: fixing these problems would generate more revenue than any tariff increase while avoiding the economic damage that higher electricity prices inflict on businesses and households. He describes approving tariff hikes without reforms as fetching water with a basket, an exercise that looks like work but accomplishes nothing.

The petition calls on President Mahama and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission to prioritize reforms over revenue increases as the foundation for sustainable power sector operations. That’s not opposition to tariffs on principle; it’s insistence that ECG demonstrate basic operational competence before asking consumers to pay more.

There’s some evidence that ECG recognizes the severity of its situation. The company raised record monthly revenue of GH¢1.74 billion in July 2025, according to the Acting Managing Director’s testimony to Parliament, attributing the improvement to reforms in revenue mobilization and tighter internal controls. ECG also terminated 202 out of 347 contracts deemed questionable and reduced commission rates.

Whether these reforms represent genuine transformation or temporary improvements designed to weather criticism remains unclear. One strong revenue month doesn’t reverse years of dysfunction, and terminated contracts don’t necessarily mean recovered funds or punished wrongdoers.

The broader question Rev. Awuni raises goes beyond ECG’s specific failures to fundamental issues of accountability and fairness. Should consumers subsidize institutional incompetence? When a state enterprise loses massive amounts through preventable failures, who should bear the cost of fixing those problems?

ECG’s position would presumably be that operational costs exceed revenues under current tariff structures, making increases necessary for financial sustainability. That argument would carry more weight if the company demonstrated efficient operations where unavoidable costs genuinely exceeded income. But when a third of your product disappears before sale and you only collect 43% of what you bill, the problem isn’t primarily tariff levels; it’s operational failure.

For businesses in Rev. Awuni’s association, electricity costs represent significant operational expenses. Food and beverage manufacturing requires reliable power for production equipment, refrigeration, and processing. When tariffs jump without corresponding service improvements, these businesses face impossible choices: absorb costs that eliminate profit margins, raise prices that make products less competitive, or reduce production and lay off workers.

The petition’s timing matters because the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is preparing to deliberate on ECG’s tariff proposal, which seeks increases covering 2025 to 2030. Whatever PURC decides will shape Ghana’s electricity sector and broader economic competitiveness for years.

Rev. Awuni is essentially demanding conditional approval: demonstrate measurable efficiency improvements, financial transparency, and cost rationalization first, then discuss appropriate tariff levels. It’s the difference between paying for value received versus subsidizing dysfunction.

His five sins framework provides concrete metrics for evaluation. Reduce technical and commercial losses from 32% to acceptable levels. Improve collection efficiency from 43% to something sustainable. Upgrade IT infrastructure so systems don’t catastrophically fail. Enforce accountability for corruption and mismanagement. Address district level theft that’s driving localized losses above 50%.

None of these requires impossibly difficult reforms. Other utilities manage lower losses, higher collection rates, reliable IT systems, better governance, and more even district performance. ECG’s failures aren’t inevitable; they’re chosen through decisions that prioritize other objectives over operational excellence.

Whether President Mahama acts on this petition or allows ECG’s tariff request to proceed without preconditions will signal his administration’s approach to state enterprise accountability. Does reform precede revenue increases, or do state companies receive higher tariffs regardless of performance?

For the thousands of businesses and millions of households that depend on electricity, the answer matters enormously. Tariff increases hit immediately and hurt consistently. Reforms take time and require political will to enforce against entrenched interests that benefit from current dysfunction.

Rev. Awuni’s petition frames the choice starkly: either ECG fixes its five fundamental failures and earns the right to higher tariffs through demonstrated efficiency, or consumers subsidize waste, theft, and corruption while watching their electricity costs climb without corresponding service improvements. That’s not really much of a choice at all, which is precisely his point.