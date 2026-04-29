Business Groups Back Bank of Ghana’s Costly Stabilisation Drive as Worth It

Three of Ghana’s leading business associations and an academic economist have thrown their collective weight behind the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) costly stabilisation interventions, arguing that the financial sacrifices absorbed by the central bank were both necessary and justified given the scale of the economic crisis that preceded them.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) delivered their endorsements at a Quarterly Economic Outlook discussion organised by Channel 1 TV in Accra on April 27, framing the BoG’s actions as essential rather than excessive.

At the core of the debate are the costs incurred by the central bank in restoring price and exchange rate stability. Exclusive data indicates that the BoG spent GH₵16.7 billion on Open Market Operations (OMO) in 2025, almost double the GH₵8.6 billion recorded in 2024, as the central bank aggressively mopped up excess liquidity to bring inflation under control. Additional financial exposures arose from the gold-for-forex initiative, which reportedly generated losses of approximately $300 million, and the Gold-for-Oil programme, which incurred further losses from transactions that extended beyond its suspension. Together with the more than $11 billion injected into the foreign exchange market alongside the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), the interventions imposed significant costs on the central bank’s balance sheet.

The outcomes, however, were equally significant. Inflation declined from above 54 percent in 2022 to approximately 3.2 percent, the cedi strengthened from about GH₵14.70 to the dollar in December 2024 to GH₵10.45 by end-2025, and gross international reserves reached $13.8 billion by December 2025.

Seth Twum Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of AGI, described the stabilisation as a turning point for business confidence, recalling a period when firms could not plan or invest due to extreme economic volatility. “We were in crisis. Confidence level was so low, there was so much uncertainty in the system that required that level of stability,” he said. He called on policymakers to now channel stability gains into expanded credit for the productive sector, particularly manufacturing.

Mark Badu Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer of GNCCI, echoed that assessment, drawing a direct link between macroeconomic conditions and business activity. He described the pace of the turnaround from 54 percent inflation to 3.2 percent as both swift and significant, commending economic managers for their execution.

GUTA’s Vice-President, Joseph Paddy, highlighted what exchange rate stability means in practical terms for importers and traders, noting that predictable rates allow businesses to make accurate financial projections and plan operations with confidence. He urged government to sustain these gains, stressing that consistency is essential for long-term growth.

University of Ghana economist Dr Gloria Afful-Mensah, who also spoke at the forum, framed the central bank’s losses as deliberate policy trade-offs rather than mismanagement, arguing that the BoG effectively traded its own financial strength to shield households and businesses from runaway inflation and currency collapse. She cautioned, however, that if losses persist into 2026 without justification from ongoing corrective action, it would signal a different and more concerning problem.