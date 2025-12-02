Business Executive Commends Duke of Edinburgh Sports Stadium Visit

Rajan Singh, Sales and Marketing Manager of Cave and Gardens Limited, has praised Prince Edward’s November 25 appearance at the United Kingdom Ghana Sports Day held at Accra Sports Stadium, describing the royal engagement as inspirational for youth participants.

Singh highlighted the educational value of the programme and the Duke of Edinburgh’s direct interactions with young people during the inaugural event showcasing more than 20 sporting disciplines. Prince Edward attended as Special Guest of Honour, participating in activities and engaging with athletes throughout the day.

The beverage distribution executive emphasized Ghana’s diverse talent pool extending beyond traditional sports strongholds like football and boxing. He noted the country produces remarkable beauty queens, superb musicians and accomplished dancers alongside athletic champions.

Singh stressed that education remains critical for young people seeking to develop multiple skills necessary for effective leadership. He encouraged youth to dedicate time to learning and studying while pursuing athletic or artistic ambitions.

The Duke received warm reception from the Ghana Bowls Federation and participated in a bowls match, demonstrating skill that impressed players and spectators. His remarks on the unifying and transformative power of sport resonated strongly with attendees, according to event organizers.

The Sports Day represented part of Prince Edward’s two day working visit to Ghana focused on strengthening bilateral partnerships in education, climate smart development, innovation and inclusive sports. He met retired professional boxer Azumah Nelson and the Boxing Team at a boxing session, watched a bowls game, and visited Ghanaian players from the Women’s Basketball team at a practice game.

President John Dramani Mahama hosted a mini durbar of the Chiefs and People of the Greater Accra Region in honour of Prince Edward at the Presidency, where the Nungua Mantse bestowed the chieftaincy title Yehowah Da, meaning God is Great.

The United Kingdom Ghana Sports Day attracted hundreds of spectators, athletes and officials while featuring disciplines including rugby, bowls, basketball, boxing and parabowls. Ghana Rugby fielded five teams, two women’s sides and three men’s teams, demonstrating the sport’s depth and growing national interest.

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Rogg described the visit as reflecting the strong and evolving relationship between the two countries, emphasizing shared values and collaboration impacts spanning education, climate action, inclusive development and innovation.

The Duke’s schedule included visits to the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi, meetings with Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Programme participants, theatre and creative arts events, and paying respects at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Prince Edward noted that Britain and Ghana share extraordinary history and heritage during his engagements with traditional leaders.

His visit concluded with the King’s Birthday Party celebration at the British High Commissioner’s residence, bringing together stakeholders from government, civil society and the diplomatic corps. The Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth development programme active in more than 130 countries, continues operating in Ghana helping young people build confidence and life skills.