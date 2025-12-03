Business Confidence Rises as Ghana Environment Improves, UKGCC Survey Shows

Business sentiment toward Ghana’s economic environment has improved significantly, with fewer companies viewing the country as lagging behind regional competitors compared to last year, according to a comprehensive survey released this week.

The proportion of companies who perceive Ghana’s business environment as trailing behind regional competitors fell from 69% last year to 58%, signaling growing confidence despite persistent structural challenges that continue to constrain growth.

The UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) released its seventh annual Business Environment and Competitiveness Survey (BECS) Report on December 1, capturing responses from 1,016 businesses across 22 industries. This represents a 40% increase over the 725 participants in 2024, making it the most comprehensive assessment of business conditions since the survey launched in 2019.

Respondents came from diverse sectors including wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, healthcare, education, construction, transport, professional services, agriculture, and multiple manufacturing branches such as food and beverages, textiles, machinery, chemicals, electronics and metals.

Overall sentiments expressed by businesses indicate a cautiously positive outlook. Many respondents observed that Ghana’s economic climate is stabilising, aided by lower inflation, a more stable currency, and declining interest rates, the report stated.

The survey identified several encouraging developments contributing to improved business conditions. Respondents noted improved access to quality infrastructure and lower telecommunication costs, reflecting ongoing investment and reforms in these areas. Access to quality infrastructure including roads, railways, air and ports topped the list of most improved business components.

Businesses also reported stronger management capability across organisations, increasing adoption of advanced technology, and greater confidence in the stability and effectiveness of the political system following the 2024 general elections. The effectiveness of the political system joined the list of top improved factors, highlighting respondents’ appreciation of the largely safe and fair recent general elections.

However, significant obstacles remain. The survey found that 57% of businesses highlighted the high cost of land as a major impediment to expansion, with the cost of machinery at 57% and technology at 56% remaining significant concerns. Locally sourced raw materials were cited as increasingly expensive, affecting production and pricing decisions, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

Cost of land made its way to the top of the list as the most declined business component in this year’s survey. Rising land prices and double digit lending rates make entrepreneurship costly, limiting expansion and discouraging investment for businesses, the report noted.

Although access to capital has improved generally, small and medium sized enterprises still face difficulties securing affordable financing. Power supply reliability has strengthened, but energy remains a costly component of doing business.

On the governance front, respondents reported significant improvement in the regulatory environment compared to last year. This improvement reflects the government led digitalisation of public services that helps streamline business registration processes and encourages greater inter agency coordination.

The Business Regulatory Reform (BRR) Unit at Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry is reducing bureaucracy by streamlining outdated regulations, improving transparency, and introducing a digital portal that makes regulatory information and compliance easier for businesses, according to the report.

Businesses also expressed satisfaction with the tax landscape. Since 2022, perceptions have progressively improved, but most significantly this year. Businesses generally find the regulatory landscape to be much less restrictive or costly to navigate or achieve compliance.

They commended government for its reforms aimed at simplifying business registration and tax compliance, as well as the noticeable progress in curbing corruption and bureaucratic delays, issues that previously eroded investor confidence. Corruption dropped to fifth position among most declined business components, showing improvement despite topping the list twice in previous years.

Supply chain conditions have also strengthened. This year’s survey respondents reported an improvement in the availability of raw materials from suppliers, with challenges falling from 21% in 2023 to 5% in 2025. The supply chain resilience has improved due to better infrastructure and regional trade integration like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The 2025 UKGCC BECS report identifies several priority areas requiring sustained collaboration between government and the private sector. These include reducing the cost of critical production inputs, expanding access to affordable financing, strengthening investment protection, and pursuing deeper regulatory and tax reforms.

Businesses surveyed also emphasised the need for further digitalisation of public services to reduce bureaucracy and called for greater support to help companies take full advantage of opportunities under AfCFTA. Respondents further stressed the importance of continued investment in technical and tertiary education to build a workforce capable of meeting Ghana’s future industrial needs.

Anthony Pile, Chairman of the UKGCC’s Executive Council, remarked that the 2025 edition of the survey is particularly significant as it reflects the sentiments of businesses during a period of transition and recovery. He noted that while Ghana’s economy is showing signs of stability, structural issues such as the high cost of land, technology, machinery and raw materials continue to hinder growth.

He emphasized the need for targeted interventions to ensure that businesses, especially small and medium sized enterprises, are fully able to harness emerging opportunities.

Vish Ashiagbor, Country Senior Partner at PwC Ghana, a UKGCC Platinum member company and consultant for the report, described the results as indicative of a cautiously improving business climate. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between policymakers and the private sector, noting that deeper reforms will be essential to address long standing bottlenecks, strengthen investor confidence and sustain inclusive growth.

Between 2021 and 2025, the number of respondents who felt key components of the business environment had declined dropped significantly, from four to six out of every 10 in 2021 to just one in 10 by 2025. This sharp improvement suggests that advocacy efforts by chambers like UKGCC are making a real impact.

The UKGCC’s annual Business Climate and Competitiveness Survey was first launched in 2019 and has been conducted every year since then. The main purpose is to increase understanding of opportunities and challenges that the Ghanaian market presents for UKGCC members and businesses generally, whether large or small, new or old, and across all sectors.

The survey provides a platform for businesses to provide key feedback on the health, confidence, intentions, and issues of businesses in Ghana and therefore serves as the foundation for the UKGCC’s advocacy work. The 2025 edition provides a comprehensive analysis of several important indications of the current business climate, as perceived by businesses, offering a data driven look at the trends shaping the business landscape.

The UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce was established in 2016 with support from the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade to promote trade between the UK and Ghana. It is the leading private sector organisation providing trade and commerce support for UK and Ghana businesses.

The UKGCC is backed by the British and Ghanaian Governments through the British High Commission in Accra, the British Chambers of Commerce in the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Ghana. The chamber is a two time British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) International Chamber of the Year finalist and won the 2023 BCC International Chamber of the Year award.