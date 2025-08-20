Busan Film Festival Broadens Scope with Tech-Driven Vision Program

The Busan International Film Festival is significantly expanding its Vision section for its 30th edition, introducing a new platform that merges technology with cinematic storytelling.

The restructured program will showcase 23 independent films from across Asia, all receiving their world premieres, while the accompanying market launches InnoAsia, an ambitious initiative connecting artificial intelligence developers with content creators.

The Vision section now splits into two distinct categories: Vision – Korea and Vision – Asia. The Korean selection features 12 titles from both established and emerging directors, including returning auteurs like Lee Kwang-kuk with “Beautiful Dreamer” and Shin Su-won, whose latest work “[the] Mutation” explores themes of companionship and discrimination. The lineup represents some of the most innovative voices in Korean independent cinema, ranging from psychological dramas to coming-of-age stories.

Across the Asian selection, 11 films from diverse territories demonstrate the region’s creative breadth. Malaysian filmmaker Ho Wi-ding presents “Mothernet,” exploring a child’s relationship with an AI reconstruction of his deceased mother, while Iranian director Shahram Mokri brings “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit,” a mysterious narrative set in a film production environment. The selection also includes several notable debut features, including Tribeny Rai’s “Shape of Momo” from India and Kazakhstan’s “Malika” by Natalia Uvarova.

How is technology reshaping film festivals? Busan’s answer comes through InnoAsia, a new platform within the Asian Contents and Film Market that brings together global tech leaders including Amazon, Google Cloud, and MidJourney with Asian AI companies. The program features conferences, hands-on training sessions, and investment events designed to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and content creation.

The expanded Vision program comes with increased recognition, featuring 17 awards including the Actor of the Year and several international prizes. This substantial growth reflects Busan’s evolving role not just as a showcase for completed films, but as a incubator for the future of storytelling across both traditional and emerging formats.