Bus Conductor Remanded After Stabbing Officer During Drug Raid

A 24-year-old bus conductor faces serious charges after allegedly stabbing a police officer multiple times during a drug enforcement operation in Offinso Ahenkro, leaving the officer bleeding heavily and requiring immediate medical attention.

Benjamin Agyen, known locally as Ben 10, appeared before the Nsuta Circuit Court on 21 October, where His Lordship Simon Nketiah Gagah ordered him held in police custody until his next court date. The court chose not to take his plea during the brief hearing, scheduling his formal arraignment for 29 October when prosecutors will present full charges.

According to Chief Inspector Owusu Kobi Moses, the prosecution’s lead officer, the violent confrontation unfolded on 7 October after police received intelligence about suspected drug activity in the area. Corporal Crispin Afena, stationed with the Regional Operations Unit for Ashanti North, arrived at the scene with four fellow officers expecting a routine enforcement action. What they encountered instead was a group of approximately ten individuals allegedly smoking substances believed to be cannabis.

The situation escalated quickly. As officers moved to make arrests, the suspects resisted, triggering a chaotic scuffle that would leave one officer seriously wounded. In the midst of the confrontation, Agyen allegedly produced a pair of scissors from his pocket and attacked Corporal Afena with shocking ferocity. The prosecution told the court that Agyen first stabbed the officer on his forehead, then struck twice more, hitting him on the head and beneath the chin in rapid succession.

The injuries proved severe. Corporal Afena bled profusely from the multiple wounds and quickly became weak, though prosecutors did not specify whether he required hospitalization or the extent of his current recovery. The other officers, who had initially given chase to fleeing suspects, abandoned their pursuit and returned to secure Agyen’s arrest once they realized their colleague had been attacked.

In a revealing development, prosecutors say Agyen admitted to the offense during his caution statement to police. His explanation paints a picture of panic rather than premeditation. Agyen reportedly told investigators he had visited what he described as a “weed base” to smoke cannabis and used the scissors reflexively while trying to escape the police sweep. Whether this admission will factor into sentencing considerations remains to be seen, though it complicates his defense options going forward.

The case highlights ongoing challenges police face when confronting drug activity in communities across the Ashanti region. Officers conducting such operations frequently encounter resistance, though attacks resulting in serious injuries remain relatively uncommon. The incident also raises questions about safety protocols during drug raids and whether officers had adequate backup given the number of suspects present.

Legal observers note that Agyen faces potentially serious penalties if convicted. Assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty carries significant jail time under Ghanaian law, and the use of a weapon during the attack could lead prosecutors to pursue enhanced charges. His admission in the caution statement, while potentially viewed as cooperation, also provides prosecutors with powerful evidence that defense attorneys will struggle to counter.

The brief court appearance on 21 October served primarily administrative purposes, allowing authorities to legally extend Agyen’s detention while prosecutors finalize their case. His return to court on 29 October will mark the beginning of formal legal proceedings, when he’ll be asked to enter a plea and the court will hear arguments about bail eligibility.

For now, Corporal Afena’s colleagues continue their duties while their wounded officer recovers. The Regional Operations Unit has not issued any statement about the incident or whether it will affect how future drug operations are conducted in the area.