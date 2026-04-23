Burnley relegated after Haaland sinks them against Manchester City

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Turf Moor on Wednesday, with Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute strike confirming the club’s return to the Championship.

The result leaves Burnley in 19th place on 20 points from 34 games, with four wins across the entire campaign. The match statistics underlined the gulf between the sides: City dominated with 66 percent possession, registered 27 shots to Burnley’s eight, and had eight on target compared to Burnley’s one. Martin Dubravka in the Burnley goal made eight saves but could not keep out Haaland’s early opener, the only goal the home side needed to concede to confirm their fate.

It is Burnley’s third relegation in three successive top-flight seasons and their fifth Premier League demotion overall, a record second only to Norwich City’s six. The drop was long coming. Scott Parker’s side had won just one of their previous 25 league games before Wednesday, and the defeat extended their winless run at Turf Moor to 13 consecutive home league matches.

Parker did not disguise the pain but defended his squad. “We’ve had an understanding that the inevitable was getting closer,” he told Sky Sports. “That curtain has come down on us now, the confirmation has been there. We’ve failed and come a little bit short today.” He added that he could not criticise the effort of his players, describing the challenge they faced as “humongous” and saying the team had simply lacked the quality required to survive. “Results do not lie. We needed to overachieve this year, every single game, and we haven’t managed to do that.”

Asked about his own future, Parker was non-committal, saying all parties at the club needed time to reflect before determining the way forward.

Wolves were already relegated before Wednesday’s game, meaning two of the three relegation places are now settled. Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy the final spot in 18th position on 31 points, though they still have matches remaining and the battle to avoid joining Burnley and Wolves in the Championship is not yet over. Leeds United sit just above the drop zone in 15th on 40 points.