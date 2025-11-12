Burnley Defender Sues Manchester United Over Spinal Injury Treatment

Former Manchester United academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe has filed a lawsuit seeking damages exceeding £1 million against his former club for allegedly failing to treat a spinal injury properly, according to court documents obtained by Sky News.

The 27-year-old Burnley defender claims United’s alleged clinical negligence has left him unable to play without restriction, impacting both his career trajectory and potential earnings. The landmark case, lodged at London’s High Court, represents an unprecedented legal challenge examining the medical practices of an elite football club.

The lawsuit centres on stress fractures at the back of Tuanzebe’s spine, known as pars fractures, which are common among footballers due to repeated physical stress. The defender reportedly sustained his initial injury during a League Cup match against Colchester in December 2019, with scans in January 2020 revealing a suspected fracture.

Tuanzebe alleges that despite early detection, United failed to refer him to a specialist sports spinal surgeon who would have recommended at least 12 weeks of complete rest to allow proper healing. Instead, he returned to competitive action within just two months, playing for United’s Premier League 2 development team in March 2020 before making his first-team comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League that October.

The legal documents state that appropriate treatment would have enabled the player to compete at elite level without impediment. “The claimant’s symptoms significantly progressed to bilateral grade 4 fractures. Had the claimant been appropriately rested, his left-sided pars fracture would not have developed into a chronic condition and the right-sided fracture would have been avoided altogether,” the lawsuit stated.

During a loan spell at Napoli in January 2022, left-sided lower back pain prompted the Italian club to arrange scans, revealing the extent of Tuanzebe’s ongoing issues. The player informed United about difficulties performing basic tasks like getting out of bed and into his car, yet the club’s response allegedly showed limited urgency.

Dr Steve McNally, United’s senior club doctor at the time, allegedly indicated no urgency for Tuanzebe to return from Italy for examination, suggesting the problem was likely disc irritation that would resolve with physiotherapy rather than a serious structural issue. Dr McNally departed United in December 2022 after 16 years to join the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The lawsuit highlights the critical period between January 2020 and January 2022, claiming United failed to properly assess or treat the fracture during its acute phase when regular medical examinations and appropriate rest were essential. By July 2022, Tuanzebe had developed bilateral grade 4 fractures, causing significant ongoing pain and discomfort.

Despite reporting pain in June 2022, Tuanzebe participated in United’s pre-season tour to Thailand before requesting to return to England for treatment. Further scans in August 2022 confirmed a stress fracture of the spine. After returning to training in January 2023, he joined Stoke City on loan but managed only five appearances due to persistent discomfort. United subsequently released him rather than triggering a contract extension option.

Tuanzebe spent 17 years at Old Trafford after joining the academy at age eight. The defender was named Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in 2015 and became the first first-year scholar to captain the Under-18s since Gary Neville. He made 37 senior appearances for United before his departure in 2023.

After two seasons at Ipswich Town where he featured 45 times, Tuanzebe joined newly promoted Burnley in summer 2025. He missed Burnley’s opening six Premier League matches while building fitness but has since started each of the team’s last five league fixtures.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but raised in Greater Manchester, Tuanzebe initially represented England at youth level before switching to represent his birth country at senior international level. Manchester United declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings when contacted by media outlets.