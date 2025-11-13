Burna Boy Ejects Sleeping Couple From Colorado Concert

Grammy winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy halted his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Wednesday night after spotting a couple apparently sleeping during his set, refusing to continue until they left the venue.

The incident occurred during the opening night of Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness Tour” at the legendary Morrison amphitheatre, where the Afrobeats star became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the iconic venue. The historic moment took a dramatic turn when the self-proclaimed African Giant noticed the couple seated near the front row.

In footage circulating widely on social media, Burna Boy addressed the male fan directly from the stage. “When I stand up here and see you over there with your girl sleeping in front of me, it pisses me the fk up. So please, take her the fk home,” he stated. The singer added in Hausa, “Wallahi I’m not performing another song till you go home.”

An eyewitness who attended the concert revealed that Burna Boy had performed despite being unwell. According to the concertgoer’s account on social media platform X, the singer told the audience after his first song that he had almost cancelled the show because of illness but chose to continue after taking medication.

The couple initially remained seated, with the girlfriend appearing reluctant to stand. Her boyfriend attempted to pull her up as Burna Boy paced the stage, repeatedly insisting they leave. The audience began chanting for the pair to exit as tension mounted in the amphitheatre.

Security eventually escorted the couple out of the venue to a mix of laughter and applause from the crowd. Once they departed, Burna Boy immediately resumed his performance, launching into his 2018 global anthem “Ye” as the energy in the venue rebounded.

The eyewitness explained that Burna Boy appeared frustrated that some fans seemed disengaged despite his efforts to perform through illness. “Everytime he sings a song, he goes, ‘Can I get water?’ Like three songs left, he was like, ‘Is that person sleeping? I told y’all I was sick and the fact y’all sitting down here and sleeping as I’m giving y’all my best,'” the witness recounted.

Reactions to the incident have divided fans online. Some praised the singer’s zero tolerance approach to maintaining performance energy, while others criticized the decision as excessive given that the couple had paid for their tickets and were not being disruptive to other attendees.

This marks the latest in a series of similar confrontations at Burna Boy concerts. In 2019, he famously returned a fan’s money and demanded the fan leave his Atlanta concert for displaying insufficient energy and giving off “bad energy.” At the 2025 Lagos Countdown concert, he removed a fan who jumped on stage, later explaining on Instagram that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has strict rules against fans startling him during performances.

Despite the controversy, the Red Rocks performance represents a significant milestone for Burna Boy and Nigerian music. By headlining the venue, he joins a legacy that includes U2, The Beatles, and Stevie Nicks. The “No Sign of Weakness Tour” continues with 15 additional stops across the United States and Canada, including Houston, Chicago, Washington DC, and Toronto.

Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy has established himself as a global Afrobeats ambassador through acclaimed albums including “African Giant” and “Love, Damini.” His latest achievement includes two Grammy nominations announced recently, cementing his position among Africa’s biggest music exports.