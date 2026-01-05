Burkina Faso Reports Foiled Coup Attempt Linked to Former Leader

Burkina Faso’s defense and security forces reportedly thwarted a coup attempt on the night of January 3, 2026, with authorities arresting several suspects allegedly linked to former interim President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, according to local media reports and regional news outlets.

The plot, uncovered on January 3, led to the arrest of several suspects, including an alleged mastermind described as a known associate of Damiba, who briefly ruled Burkina Faso in 2022 before being ousted by current leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré. The operation was foiled thanks to timely intelligence that allowed authorities to act swiftly, according to Central News South Africa.

According to C360 TV and other regional outlets, the plotters, including military personnel and civilians, were reportedly preparing to seize key institutions in Ouagadougou. Security forces moved quickly, arresting suspects before they could execute their plan. With the mastermind’s phone reportedly revealing incriminating evidence after his arrest, the government has hailed it as a victory for vigilance and strength.

Following reports of the foiled attempt, hundreds of Traoré supporters, often called the Wayignans, mobilized in Ouagadougou. During the night of January 3 and into January 4, demonstrators occupied roundabouts and public squares, affirming their intention to form a popular barrier against any attempt to overthrow the government.

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN), a pan-African advocacy group, issued a statement on January 4 condemning what it described as the latest attempt to overthrow Burkina Faso’s government. The organization characterized the incident as involving foreign mercenaries and led by Damiba, though these claims have not been independently verified.

“This failed terrorist act was planned and executed by foreign mercenaries and led by former Head of State and disgraced dictator, Paul Henri Damiba,” the statement claimed, while calling for strong international response against alleged foreign interference in the Sahel region.

However, major international news organizations including BBC, Reuters, and Al Jazeera have not reported on the alleged January 3, 2026 coup attempt, and Burkina Faso’s official government communications have not released a formal statement detailing the incident, arrests, or casualties as of January 5.

The absence of coverage from major outlets raises questions about the scale and nature of the reported incident, particularly given the documented history of false and exaggerated coup claims circulating on social media about Burkina Faso throughout 2025.

A fact-checking report published by Dubawa on January 3, 2026 documented multiple fabricated coup-related claims that went viral in 2025, including a sophisticated deepfake video in June claiming to show a military attaché exposing a coup plot, and a 2014 Cameroon video falsely presented as showing demonstrations in support of Traoré after an April 2025 alleged coup attempt.

Burkina Faso has experienced significant political instability since 2022. In January 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Damiba overthrew elected President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré amid security failures against jihadist insurgents. Damiba’s rule lasted just eight months before Captain Traoré, then 34 years old, led a second coup in September 2022, citing similar security concerns.

Since taking power, Traoré has increasingly distanced Burkina Faso from France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), expelled French troops, and aligned the country with Russia, Turkey, and China. He played a major role in founding the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a confederation consisting of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger that withdrew from ECOWAS in 2024.

Under Traoré’s leadership, there has been a documented crackdown on freedom of the press and political opposition, including what human rights organizations describe as the unlawful conscription of critics, journalists, activists, prosecutors and judges.

Previous coup attempts have been reported during Traoré’s tenure. In September 2023, dissatisfied elements of the military unsuccessfully attempted to overthrow him. In December 2022, Traoré publicly confirmed he had been the target of a coup attempt, stating he knew the perpetrators but preferred dialogue instead of arrests.

In April 2025, several army officers were arrested amid coup rumors, with Burkinabe authorities at that time accusing Côte d’Ivoire of harboring coup plotters, a claim denied by Ivorian officials. Following those arrests, thousands rallied in Ouagadougou in support of Traoré.

The reported January 2026 incident adds to Burkina Faso’s turbulent recent history, marked by multiple power shifts, ongoing jihadist insurgency, and internal military divisions. The country faces severe security challenges, with armed groups controlling significant territory and regularly conducting attacks against civilians and security forces.

Security has reportedly been heightened in Ouagadougou as investigations continue. Authorities have not disclosed how many suspects were arrested, their identities beyond the alleged mastermind’s link to Damiba, or what charges they face.

The lack of official government communication and absence of coverage by major international news organizations suggests uncertainty remains about the full details and scope of the reported January 3 incident. Observers have called for transparency and due process in any prosecutions that may follow.

As 2026 begins, Burkina Faso remains in a fragile political and security situation, with the military government facing both external jihadist threats and reported internal challenges to its authority. The country has not held elections since Traoré took power, and he has questioned whether elections can be held until security improves significantly.